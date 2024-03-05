Aminex scales up gas hopes on seismic, eyes drilling plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Aminex scales up gas hopes on seismic, eyes drilling plans

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/03/2024, 11:28 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TPDCPipelines and facilities under the sun
Picture shows; Tanzanian infrastructure. Tanzania. Supplied by TPDC Date; Unknown

Following the results of a 3D seismic shoot, Aminex has upped its hopes for gas resources on the Ruvuma licence in Tanzania.

ARA Petroleum Tanzania (APT) is the operator of the Ruvuma licence. It interpreted the data, based on the 338 square km shoot.

The Ntorya field is assessed to hold 3.45 trillion cubic feet, on a P50 gas initially in place basis. This is an increase from the 2018 figure of 1.64 tcf.

The seismic provided insights into an as yet undrilled unit, which APT will test this year with the Chikumbi-1 appraisal well. Once this well has been drilled, APT plans to carry out a workover on the Ntorya-1.

Success at the well, in the best case scenario, would give a resource of 7.95 tcf, roughly a mean unrisked P10 figure.

However, the wider area has even more potential. There is “considerable undrilled exploration potential” in the broader licence area, Aminex said. Excluding Ntorya, APT has estimated there may be total Pmean unrisked gas initially in place of 8.43 tcf, with a risked Pmean of 2.2 tcf.

RPS, which provided the data estimates, is working on a study for initial production. This will focus on the two existing wells – and the Chikumbi-1.

Unlocking activity

For now, the companies are waiting for a development licence. Aminex confirmed to Energy Voice that this “unlocks activity pertaining to the development of the field”. This includes drilling production wells or well workovers.

All the required agencies have approved the licence and they have submitted to the cabinet for final approval. Signing a gas sales agreement with Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. (TPDC) in January, APT reported the issue of the licence was imminent.

“The authorities also expressed the importance of energy security for the country and its people. With this latest seismic data showing a significantly larger gas resource and with well matured plans to extract the gas for domestic use, we have every confidence of receiving the licence and progressing our work,” said Aminex.

The company declined to comment on plans for a pipeline connection, to the Madimba gas plant. It only said it would support the authorities “any way we can in the early construction of the spur pipeline from Ntorya to the Madimba Gas Plant to accommodate gas extraction from the field”.

Tags

