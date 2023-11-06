BW Energy scores Gabon find, plans production in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

BW Energy scores Gabon find, plans production in 2024

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/11/2023, 11:56 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Aerial view of FPSO
BW Adolo FPSO Source: Panoro Energy

BW Energy has made a commercial discovery at an appraisal well, with plans to complete it as a producer in early 2024.

The company said it had drilled the DHBSM-1 appraisal well on the Hibiscus South satellite prospect. It drilled the well from the MaBoMo production platform, using the Borr Norve jack-up.

The well reached a total depth of 6,002 metres. The target was around 5 km southwest of the platform. It found 20 metres of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 26.5 metres, in the Gamba formation.

BW Energy has made a discovery at Hibiscus South © Supplied by BW Energy
Picture shows; Dussafu, Gabon. Supplied by BW Energy Date; Unknown

Hibiscus South is a separate find from the Hibiscus field, operator BW Energy said, with a deeper oil-water contact. As a result, it will be able to book additional reserves.

The company said gross recoverable reserves at the new find were expected to be 6-7 million barrels of oil, with 16mn barrels in place.

“The successful appraisal of the Hibiscus South satellite structure represents a low-cost and low-risk expansion of the Dussafu production and reserve base,” said BW Energy CEO Carl Arnet.

“We look forward to rapidly bringing these high-value barrels into production. The result also confirms the significant potential of the Dussafu licence where we have multiple additional future prospects.”

BW Energy has a 73.5% stake in the licence, while Panoro Energy has 17.5%. Panoro CEO John Hamilton said the find was the sixth on the licence during his company’s participation, an 86% success rate for the Gamba formation.

“In line with our infrastructure led exploration and appraisal strategy we will leverage the existing production infrastructure nearby to rapidly develop these new high-margin barrels cost effectively as part of the current campaign,” Hamilton said.

Hibiscus flowers

The Dussafu licence produced 23,200 gross barrels per day of oil in the third quarter. Two more Hibiscus wells started up in the recent quarter, in addition to a gas lift compressor on the FPSO BW Adolo.

With all the wells producing, current Dussafu production is around 35,000 bpd. The operator has said it believes it will be able to increase production to 40,000 bpd, as a result of its drilling programme. BW Energy aims to reach 50,000 bpd gross by 2024 across its operations.

BW Energy reported one lifting in the quarter, at a price of $79 per barrel. Production costs, not including royalties, were $28 per barrel. In the fourth quarter, the company said it expects to lift three cargoes.

The Borr Norve began drilling the DRM-3H production well on the Ruche field in September. However, it had to pause operations as a result of casing issues. BW Energy said the well was the longest lateral step-out and would require an alternative casing design. As a result, the jack-up switched over to DHBSM-1 instead.

