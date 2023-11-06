APPO sets timetable to launch African Energy Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

APPO sets timetable to launch African Energy Bank

“Without energy, there is no life. Today, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the African Energy Bank becomes a reality by June 30, 2024,” the Benin minister said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/11/2023, 2:36 pm
© Supplied by EniThe Baleine FPSO has reached first oil offshore Cote d'Ivoire for Eni
Picture shows; The Baleine FPSO. Cote d'Ivoire. Supplied by Eni Date; Unknown

The African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) has made progress on its plans launch an energy bank, aiming to choose a host for the new organisation by April 2024.

APPO said its members were committed to the African Energy Bank (AEB). The aim is to secure funding for the development of regional energy infrastructure, it said. This will provide “energy security and sustainable development”.

The APPO meeting concluded on November 2 in Benin. It was led by Benin Minister of Energy, Water and Mines Samou Seidou Adambi.

Cote d’Ivoire has said APPO would launch the AEB no later than June 30, 2024. The Ivoirian energy ministry said APPO had set out plans for the bank in 2022, during talks in Angola.

Benin’s Seidou Adambi, in the Cote d’Ivoire statement, said the organisation would help make Africa self sufficient.

The APPO ministerial council noted it had negotiated the founding documents with Afreximbank.

APPO asked its secretary general, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, to submit a feasibility study, a business plan and a timeline by November 30.

There is a fixed deadline of March 31, 2024, to choose a host country for the bank. APPO’s council will hold an extraordinary session by the end of the first quarter to choose this.

God-given resources

Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh said talks in Benin had focused on how to “use our God-given resource – hydrocarbons – for the growth and prosperity of our citizens without hindrances”.

The minister said Africa, and APPO, should “decipher” the differences of Africa’s energy needs and the “politics of climate change”. Creating the Africa Energy Bank will be “a lifeline for the African continent as it will be that entity to serve as the lead financial arranger in terms of the funding of our oil and gas projects”.

Ivoirian Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly welcomed the commitment. Launching the AEB, he said, was an expression of the will of Africa’s oil producers and Afreximbank.

“Until you have capital and know-how, you cannot get the most out of your resources,” he continued. Relying on external resources, and technology, would not allow Africa to achieve its desired objectives, Sangafowa-Coulibaly said.

Afreximbank agreed to support the plans to find a “sustainable and balanced solution”, it said in 2022. The aim is find financing for oil and gas in Africa during the energy transition.

The APPO agreed director general of Cameroon’s Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) Adolphe Moudiki would be its president in 2024. Congo (Kinshasa) Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua will be the vice president.

