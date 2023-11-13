Glencore provides Tullow financing, at a price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Glencore provides Tullow financing, at a price

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/11/2023, 9:34 am Updated: 13/11/2023, 9:36 am
© Supplied by Ghana's presidencyPresident Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned Jubilee South East
Glencore has signed up to provide a $400 million facility for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW), in addition to offtaking the operator’s oil cargoes in Ghana and Gabon.

Tullow can draw down on the funds for the next 18 months, while the facility from Glencore Energy UK will run for five years. Interest on the facility will be SOFR plus 10% on drawn amounts. SOFR is currently just over 5%.

Tullow intends to use the Glencore debt for “liability management” on its senior notes, which mature in March 2025.

The marketing and offtake contract covers Tullow’s oil from the Jubilee and TEN fields, in Ghana, and its Rabi Light crude in Gabon.

“Glencore’s $400 million facility commitment is a strong endorsement of our business plan and strategy,” said Tullow CEO Rahul Dhir.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our ability to access long term capital from a variety of sources and this facility is a material step in our refinancing strategy, following the successful and equity accretive tender offer in June.”

Dhir said the Glencore debt and Tullow’s cash, in addition to $800mn of free cash flow from 2023 to 2025, would “allow us to fully address all outstanding 2025 notes”.

The financing also “positions [Tullow] for a successful refinancing of the 2026 notes”, he said.

Glencore’s oil CEO Alex Sanna welcomed the agreement with Tullow. “This facility is a strong endorsement of Tullow’s business plan and strategy, and demonstrates Glencore’s capability in structuring finance solutions across the oil and gas sector.”

Number crunching

In September, Tullow reported outstanding senior notes due in March 2025 had a $633mn nominal value. Total debt is $2.2 billion.

The company bought back $167mn of its notes in June for $100mn. While the move was advantageous for Tullow, its bond analysts saw the move less favourably.

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s both took action on Tullow’s credit rating. S&P cut it to CCC+, from B-, and also cut its rating on Tullow’s $1.6bn of senior secured notes due in 2026. Moody’s applied a limited default designation to its rating, but only for three days.

S&P was concerned that Tullow would buyback more of its debt at below par value. The agency also expressed the view that Tullow required favourable financial markets to refinance.

The 2025 notes have a 7% rate, while the 2026 notes have 10.2%.

“This is a sensible move, and while the cost is higher, it does extend the maturity of [Tullow’s] debt, and takes pressure off in the near-term,” said Ashley Kelty of Panmure Gordon.

