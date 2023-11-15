Capricorn receives tax notice on Senegal exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Capricorn receives tax notice on Senegal exit

Capricorn will “vigorously defend” its position, it said. This may include “exercising rights under the sales agreement”, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/11/2023, 3:39 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A large tanker docked next to a yellow crane
The Sangomar FPSO before its conversion from a VLCC

Senegal may not have said goodbye to Capricorn Energy, with a tax notice from operator Woodside Energy on the Sangomar project.

UK-listed Capricorn said the Senegalese Tax Authority had provided a notice to Woodside on the sale. The notice claims Capricorn should have paid registration duty on the transfer. Furthermore, Woodside should have withheld capital gains tax.

The former claim is worth $28.2 million, while the latter is $14.5mn. Both include penalties and interest.

Under the agreement with Woodside, Capricorn is responsible for registration and capital gains payments.

However, the company says its analysis shows that nothing is payable. Capricorn will “vigorously defend” its position, it said. This may include “exercising rights under the sales agreement”, it said.

Capricorn sold its stake in the project to Woodside in December 2020. Woodside paid $525 million for the Senegalese interests, including $225mn in costs.

If the Sangomar field starts up by July 2024, Woodside is required to pay another $50mn to Capricorn. If it achieves first oil after the first half, no payment is due.

Capricorn has said it would return any such payment to its shareholders.

Woodside said recently that Sangomar was due to start up in mid-2024. Of the 23 wells, 14 have been completed and results are in line with expectations.

Subsea work is 96% complete, while FPSO integration and pre-commissioning work is under way in Singapore.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts