Maurel to sell Tanzania stake in Mnazi Bay to close slow-moving deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Maurel to sell Tanzania stake in Mnazi Bay to close slow-moving deal

Maurel CEO Olivier de Langavant welcomed the “partnership with TPDC that will reinforce the basis for the mutual benefit of the next phase of development at Mnazi Bay”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/12/2023, 2:56 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Wentworth ResourcesWorkers in red under a blue sky, with pipelines behind
Picture shows; Wentworth workers at work in Tanzania. Mnazi Bay, Tanzania. Supplied by Wentworth Resources Date; 11/02/2021

Maurel et Prom has agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Mnazi Bay asset to state-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. (TPDC).

Maurel agreed to buy Wentworth, and its 31.94% stake in Mnazi Bay, in December 2022. At the time, Wentworth said it expected the deal to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The buyer has now struck a deal with TPDC that seems to solve the problems. It has provided a call option to TPDC, allowing the Tanzanian company to buy a 20% stake in the asset after closing.

As a result, Maurel would have 60% in Mnazi Bay and TPDC 40%.

Maurel CEO Olivier de Langavant welcomed the “partnership with TPDC that will reinforce the basis for the mutual benefit of the next phase of development at Mnazi Bay”. The next phase will “bring about the continued growth and development of Tanzania’s natural gas sector”.

The company said that, as part of the call, it has received its pre-emption waiver from TPDC and the Tanzanian government.

Closing in

A Jersey court will hear the plan on December 19 and, presumably, approve it. Following this, Maurel will take ownership of Wentworth. The proposed timetable would see the scheme take effect as of December 21. The plan has a long stop date of December 31.

In June this year, Wentworth warned that TPDC had raised objections to the sale and raising the prospect of using its right of first refusal. The seller took the position that TPDC had the right only to pre-empt a sale of equity in an asset, rather than through the sale of shares in Wentworth itself.

Maurel, in its third quarter results, said Mnazi Bay was producing 113.5 million cubic feet per day, up 15%. However, the companies exhausted their recoverable cost allowance in June this year, which increased the tax on production. Now, Maurel said, most of its production is classified as profit gas with the state taking a 70% share.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts