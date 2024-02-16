Gabon commits to Assala deal, Maurel calls it quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Gabon commits to Assala deal, Maurel calls it quits

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/02/2024, 10:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Gabon presidencyGabon seals the deal for Assala
Gabon Oil Co. (GOC) has sealed the acquisition of Assala Energy, with Maurel et Prom acknowledging defeat. Picture shows; Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema and Carlyle's Bob Maguire. Libreville. Supplied by Gabon presidency Date; 15/02/2024

Gabon Oil Co. (GOC) has sealed the acquisition of Assala Energy, with Maurel et Prom acknowledging defeat.

Gabon President Brice Oligui Nguema held a ceremony on February 15 to witness the signing of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA). The president set out his plans to acquire Assala for Gabon in his new year speech.

GOC is acquiring a 75% stake in Assala. The statement did not reveal when the transaction would close.

The president said that the decision to pre-empt the sale had come on November 25, 2023. At that point, he said, “many thought that we had neither the determination, nor the resources to follow through on our claims”.

“Through this operation, Gabon has only exercised its sovereign right over its natural resources like other countries,” the president said. “This historic act taken today is a starting act reflecting the intention to reconquer our sovereignty and ensure that in the eyes of friendly Nations, immortal Gabon remains worthy of envy.”

The president explained the transaction would see Gabon retaining more value from its resources, increasing its revenues and demonstrating its sovereignty. He also mentioned the importance of creating employment in the sector and of increasing control over the sales price of oil.

Carlyle's Bob Maguire signs off on the sale of Assala to GOC © Supplied by Gabon presidency
Picture shows; Carlyle’s Bob Maguire signs off on the sale of Assala. Libreville. Supplied by Gabon presidency Date; 15/02/2024

Signing the agreements were the managing director of GOC and Bob Maguire, co-head of Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP), which owned Assala. Minister of Petroleum Marcel Abeke attended the ceremony.

Maguire, in comments circulated by Gabon, said GOC would be a “very good manager” of Assala and Gabon’s resources.

Deal backing

Financing for the transaction has not yet been confirmed.

Gunvor may have played a role in backing the transaction for Gabon. Guillaume Letessier, head of origination and structured trade in the EMEA for the trader, was shown expressing Gunvor’s support for Gabon.

Vitol has also been mentioned as a possible funder of the GOC deal. At the time of publishing, neither Gunvor nor Vitol had responded to a request for comment on the transaction.

Assala is the second largest producer in Gabon, the presidency said in its statement. It has eight fields, in five permits, with another five non-operated fields. It also has an onshore pipeline network and an export terminal at Gamba.

Abeke, in comments at the ceremony, noted how expatriates had dominated Gabon’s oil sector for many years. Establishing GOC was intended to tackle this problem, he said.

Previously, GOC was confined to working on marginal fields. As such, it had little impact on Gabonese production. “Realising [GOC’s] ambitions are only possible by an increase in its assets through processes such as the one we are starting today”, Abeke said.

Maurel’s move

Maurel noted the signing of the GOC deal with Carlyle. The French company noted the agreement took precedence over its own deal, signed in August 2023. Oligui Nguema took power the same month.

Maurel had agreed to buy Assala for $730 million.

Maurel said it wanted to remain a “trusted partner” of Gabon and had been working in the country for nearly 20 years. The company is likely to be a buyer of assets, although it has a number of options geographically. For now, it said, the company is working on restarting activities in Venezuela.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts