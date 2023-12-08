Shell talks up $5bn Bonga North plan with president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell talks up $5bn Bonga North plan with president

“We are very focused on resolving all investment-related issues. There is no bottleneck that is too difficult for us to remove”, the president said. “We need each other … we want you to do more.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/12/2023, 11:39 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nigerian presidencyShell's Zoe Yujnovich meets Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to talk Bonga North
Nigeria Picture shows; Shell's Zoe Yujnovich meets Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Abuja. Supplied by Nigerian presidency Date; 03/07/2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has held talks with Shell, raising the prospect of Bonga North finally moving ahead.

The president met Shell integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich in Abuja. A statement said Shell was investing $1 billion over the next five to 10 years in order to unlock gas supplies. These would go to domestic use and also Nigeria LNG (NLNG), which is in the midst of an expansion programme.

However, the statement also said there would be an “imminent” $5bn investment in the 120,000 barrel per day Bonga North project.

Tinubu gave assurances that his government would work to ensure investments. “We are very focused on resolving all investment-related issues. There is no bottleneck that is too difficult for us to remove”, the president said. “We need each other … we want you to do more.”

The presidency quoted Yujnovich as saying she could not succeed in her role “unless I can find a way to bring more new investments to Nigeria”.

She went on to say she had committed to invest in oil and gas.

“In Nigeria, I see all the conditions to continue to make this partnership stronger. In the deepwater, we have an imminent investment opportunity in Bonga North. This is $5 billion. I am keen to make that investment as soon as possible. We want to continue and build a pipeline of new investments in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Shell declined to comment specifically on Bonga North. “We do not comment on private meetings and any future decision on investments would be announced in the usual way,” a representative said.

Making progress

While the company has made clear its desire to move away from its mature oil onshore, it has also spoken of its support for gas and the deepwater. As such, the reported comments do seem to align with corporate objectives.

Tinubu and Yujnovich met in July this year. The president noted the administration had “made progress since our last meeting. I will continue to support you on this path.”

Nigeria has been pitted against Shell, and Eni, for some years over alleged corruption at OML 245. An Italian court found for the companies in March 2021, but Nigeria continued to seek restitution of $1.1bn – until last month. Nigeria withdrew its claims against Eni and Shell and waived any future claims on the case.

In 2022, Shell issued three tenders for a subsea tieback plan, which would have hooked the Bonga North field into the Bonga Main FPSO. Earlier this year, the company issued another tender for 3D baseline ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic on Bonga North. The plan – which also covered 4D on Bonga Main – was to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and run for two years.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts