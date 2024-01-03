Seplat completes ANOH plant, but pipeline woes remain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Seplat completes ANOH plant, but pipeline woes remain

Seplat CEO Roger Brown said ANOH was an "important strategic project" for the company. "It will roughly double our gas production, and we are focused on the path to first gas", he said.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/01/2024, 3:12 pm
© Supplied by NNPCSeplat has reached mechanical completion at ANOH, but the OB3 pipeline works remain challenging.
Seplat Energy has reached mechanical completion at its ANOH gas plant, although the major challenge of completing its pipeline connection remains.

Seplat Energy has reached mechanical completion at its ANOH gas plant, although the major challenge of completing its pipeline connection remains.

In October, Seplat said it expected to reach first gas in the third quarter of 2024. It has left this guidance in place. The OB3 river crossing and spur line, which connects the link to the gas plant, have been more complicated than initially thought.

The next step for the plant is pre-commissioning.

Seplat CEO Roger Brown said ANOH was an “important strategic project” for the company. “It will roughly double our gas production, and we are focused on the path to first gas”, he said.

ANOH will provide two income streams for Seplat. These will be wet gas sales from OML 53 and dividends from the company that operates the processing plant.

“ANOH’s gas will further reduce Seplat’s and Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market,” Brown said.

First phase capacity at the plant is 300 million cubic feet per day. Seplat said its joint venture, ANOH Gas Processing, will sell gas and LPG domestically. It will export condensates internationally.

The company also reported progress on the upstream wells. Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) has completed the fourth well, ASSN-06 – the last of the programme.

In November 2023, Seplat said it expected to complete the pipeline installation by the end of the 2023. The government has called for it to be inaugurated by August this year.

In September, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) officials and ministers visited the OB3 works. The original plan for the pipeline aimed for it to be in service in 2018.

