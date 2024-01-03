Seplat completes ANOH plant, but pipeline woes remain

Seplat Energy has reached mechanical completion at its ANOH gas plant, although the major challenge of completing its pipeline connection remains.

In October, Seplat said it expected to reach first gas in the third quarter of 2024. It has left this guidance in place. The OB3 river crossing and spur line, which connects the link to the gas plant, have been more complicated than initially thought.

The next step for the plant is pre-commissioning.

Seplat CEO Roger Brown said ANOH was an “important strategic project” for the company. “It will roughly double our gas production, and we are focused on the path to first gas”, he said.

ANOH will provide two income streams for Seplat. These will be wet gas sales from OML 53 and dividends from the company that operates the processing plant.

“ANOH’s gas will further reduce Seplat’s and Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market,” Brown said.

First phase capacity at the plant is 300 million cubic feet per day. Seplat said its joint venture, ANOH Gas Processing, will sell gas and LPG domestically. It will export condensates internationally.

The company also reported progress on the upstream wells. Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) has completed the fourth well, ASSN-06 – the last of the programme.

In November 2023, Seplat said it expected to complete the pipeline installation by the end of the 2023. The government has called for it to be inaugurated by August this year.

In September, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) officials and ministers visited the OB3 works. The original plan for the pipeline aimed for it to be in service in 2018.