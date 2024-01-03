Equinor and BP terminate agreement for Empire Wind 2 project in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Equinor and BP terminate agreement for Empire Wind 2 project in New York

Equinor and BP cancel agreement with New York authorities for Empire Wind 2 project.
By Mathew Perry
03/01/2024, 5:27 pm
© Photo: Jan Arne Wold / EquinorEquinor and BP terminate New York Empire Wind 2 agreement
Equinor (OSE:EQNR) and BP (LON:BP) have announced they are terminating an agreement with the US state of New York for a 1.26MW offshore wind farm.

Announcing the decision, the two companies said following the “reset”, they will seek “new offtake opportunities” for the Empire Wind 2 project located south of Long Island.

Equinor and BP said the firms had reached a deal with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to terminate the Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC) Agreement for the project.

Equinor and BP each hold a 50% stake in the Empire Wind joint venture.

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved the Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 projects in November last year.

When the contract for Empire Wind 2 was awarded in 2021, bosses at Equinor heralded it as a “game changer” for its North American operations.

© Supplied by Equinor
The locations of Equinor’s Empire Wind and Beacon developments.

But as recently as September last year, Equinor and BP sought to boost prices by up to 54% for power from a trio of wind projects in New York, including Empire Wind 2, in an effort to counteract the impact of supply chain pressures and inflation within the sector.

Then in October, Equinor booked a $300m impairment across its US offshore wind developments.

‘Changed economic circumstances’

In a statement announcing the move, Equinor said the termination decision “reflects changed economic circumstances on an industry-wide scale”.

The Norwegian state-owned firm listed inflation, interest rates and supply chain disruption as key factors which prevented the existing OREC from “being viable”.

Equinor said the decision will reposition the “already mature project” to continue development “in anticipation of new offtake opportunities

Equinor and BP said the two firms “believe offshore wind can be an important part of the energy mix” and are “committed to maintaining substantial contributions” to the New York economy.

Equinor Renewables Americas president Molly Morris said the decision “provides the opportunity to reset and develop a stronger and more robust project going forward”.

“Commercial viability is fundamental for ambitious projects of this size and scale,” Ms Morris said.

Equinor offshore wind © Supplied by Equinor
Equinor President of US Offshore Wind, Molly Morris.

“We will continue to closely engage our many community partners across the state.

“As evidenced by the progress at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, our offshore wind activity is ready to generate union jobs and significant economic activity in New York.”

Meanwhile, BP president of offshore wind Americas Joshua Weinstein said: “BP is supportive of NYSERDA’s leadership and commitment to offshore wind, which we believe is a critical part of New York State’s and America’s clean energy future.”

“Offshore wind can deliver reliable renewable power as well as economic benefits to the state and its communities.”

