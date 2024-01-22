United faces up to loss of Egypt licence in face of default

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

United faces up to loss of Egypt licence in face of default

"We are very disappointed that we could not reach agreement with United Energy Egypt to sell the Abu Sennan concession,” said United CEO Brian Larkin.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/01/2024, 8:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by United Oil & GasPicture shows; Energy infrastructure in Egypt. Egypt. Supplied by United Oil & Gas Date; Unknown
Picture shows; Energy infrastructure in Egypt. Egypt. Supplied by United Oil & Gas Date; Unknown

Kuwait Energy has issued United Oil & Gas with a default notice for failing to pay outstanding cash calls on the Abu Sennan licence, in Egypt.

Kuwait Energy puts the sum at $3.82 million. According to the joint operating agreement (JOA) United has 30 days to pay off the default, starting from January 28. If the company cannot pay this, then it may be required to exit the licence.

United had been in talks to sell its 22% stake to United Energy Egypt, which the seller describes as a sister company to Kuwait Energy.

“We are very disappointed that we could not reach agreement with United Energy Egypt to sell the Abu Sennan concession,” said United CEO Brian Larkin. The company had “worked tirelessly from early December and over the holiday period” on the sale.

“We had agreed the commercial terms, however, based on external legal advice, we were unable to sign” the sales agreement in the way that United Energy Egypt wanted. “However, we believe the differences could have been easily resolved and this commercial issue avoided.”

The sales agreement would have had an effective date of November 1, 2023, for $2.05mn. The increased figure in the default notice is owing to cash calls during the interim.

United said it believed that either a sale or a default would see it leave the asset. The company explained that it had opted to exit Egypt because of the challenging macroeconomic conditions and the difficulties in repatriating funds.

Value extracted

United believes the companies have extracted the “main value” from Abu Sennan, it said. This has prompted its move to refocus on other areas.

The company received only 13% of proceeds from Abu Sennan in US dollars, with the rest in Egyptian pounds. Despite this, in November last year, the operator issued a request for a “material” US dollar payment.

United said it would continue to work with its legal advisors on the default notice and that it was exploring other options.

The company recently relinquished a North Sea licence, after a farm-out deal failed. It remains upbeat on possibilities in Jamaica, though. It announced this morning that it had received a two-year extension for its Walton Morant licence.

Larkin said the company held more than 2.4 billion barrels of unrisked oil potential and the “promising” Colibri prospect. It aims to bring in a partner to support its exploration plans.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts