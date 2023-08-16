Maurel buys Assala in “step change” for Gabon plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Maurel buys Assala in “step change” for Gabon plans

The transaction will increase Maurel’s production to 67,800 boepd, it reported, of which 56,500 bpd will be in Gabon. The deal will also see Maurel take over a midstream network and the Gamba oil terminal.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2023, 7:47 am
Two Assala employees at the Rabi field, where the company has improved performance and ESG
Carlyle Group has sealed a deal to sell Gabon-focused Assala Energy to Maurel et Prom for $730 million.

The companies expect the deal to complete in the last quarter of this year or the first quarter of next.

Maurel CEO Olivier de Langavant described the purchase as a “step change” for his company. “The combination of our portfolios provides the Group with a large operated base of long life, low-cost onshore assets offering long-term visibility and substantial development potential in a stable country where M&P has been operating for over fifteen years”.

The Assala team did a “great job” of turning around the former Shell assets, bought in 2017, he said. Maurel “intends to continue building on this success story with the ongoing support of the combined workforce”.

Step changes

Maurel reported Assala’s production at 40,700 barrels per day in the first half of 2023. Assala had working interest 2P reserves of 97 million barrels, as of the end of 2022. The sale will have an effective date of June 30, 2022.

Maurel's acquisition of Assala will increase the company's Gabon production substantially
Maurel

Assala will roll over its existing $600mn reserve-based lending (RBL) facility at completion of the deal.

Maurel will fund the deal through increasing the size of its existing bank loan by $183mn, to a total of $400mn. It will also take on a bridge loan for up to $750mn.

The company said its major shareholder Pertamina was supporting both facilities and they were secured at favourable terms.

Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP) invested in Assala in 2017. Over the following years, Carlyle invested more than $1.3 billion, increasing production by around 30% and extending reserve life from five to eight years.

New life

The investor and Assala’s team also worked together on decarbonisation. Assala has cut scope 1 and 2 emissions by 20% since 2020, Carlyle said.

Assala CEO David Roux said the company had turned around the Shell assets “in a momentous way, despite all the obstacles and nay-sayers”. Assala has a “track record that demonstrates it is possible to deliver new life from previously unprofitable mature assets, in a way that is both viable, compliant and ethical”, he said.

CIEP co-head Bob Maguire said investing in Assala had increased production and reserve life. At the same, it had decarbonised, “Carlyle has helped Assala become a responsible operator, employer and partner”, he said. The company will “contribute significantly to the sustainable economic future of Gabon’s energy industry”.

Gabon looks to benefit from the sale as well. Maurel said that under the deal, the government would increase its stake to 27.5% in the Assala Gabon subsidiary, from 25%. Gabon has an option to acquire another 12.5% over the next five years.

