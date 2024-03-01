ReconAfrica sets sights on Damara drilling for June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

ReconAfrica sets sights on Damara drilling for June

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/03/2024, 3:55 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ReconAfricaReconAfrica's onshore drilling rig under blue sky
Picture shows; ReconAfrica's Crown 750 rig. Namibia. Supplied by ReconAfrica Date; 15/03/2021

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has set out plans to wrap up its joint venture process in April and begin drill its next well, in the Damara Fold Belt, in June.

Company CEO and president Brian Reinsborough said ReconAfrica had “significantly advanced our understanding of the prospectivity of the Damara Fold Belt play” in the quarter. The team has also made progress in hashing out a joint venture and preparing for drilling operations.

“Our technical team has increased our understanding of the oil potential of the Fold Belt play by integrating all available geochemical data and conducting additional basin modelling studies.”

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) is evaluating the company’s studies and should provide a revised resource report in early March.

The NSAI report will provide additional insights to potential partners, Reinsborough said. ReconAfrica restarted the farm-out talks in December. It has previously said its preferred option would be to secure a partner to fund a “multi-well” drilling programme.

ReconAfrica has carried out three seismic phases on its Namibian acreage, covering 2,767 km of 2D. Based on its assessment of the Damara, ReconAfrica said it expects there could be oil in the shallower Mulden reservoir areas, while the deeper Otavi may hold gas.

The fold belt will be its initial focus, the company said. It also has a Karoo Rift play, but it intends to acquire a tight grid 2D seismic on this. It targets drilling a first well in the rift in 2025. This play, which was ReconAfrica’s original focus, now appears more challenging with the company saying it had additional complexity.

The first well will be on Prospect L, in the Damara Fold Belt, it said. ReconAfrica said it had already begun civil works on the project, including roads, drilling pad and long-lead tendering.

Once the company begins drilling, it intends to keep on going.

As of the end of December, it had C$8.9 million ($6.56mn) of working capital. This week, the company also announced a settlement for class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. This will not have a direct financial impact on ReconAfrica, it said, with insurance covering the deal.

It also filed a short-form prospectus – to cover 25 months – during which it can raise $120mn ($88.5mn) through various instruments. The cash, it said, would go to funding exploration and evaluation.

ReconAfrica has focused most of its efforts in Namibia. However, it has begun early works over the border in Botswana. The company said it had awarded a contract for a groundwater feasibility study.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts