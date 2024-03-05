Regulator launches digital system for flaring and venting consents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Regulator launches digital system for flaring and venting consents

By Andrew Dykes
05/03/2024, 12:45 pm
© Shutterstocknorth sea emissions
A flare boom on an offshore oil rig in the North Sea.

The North Sea regulator has launched a new system for managing offshore flaring and venting paperwork, in a move it says will save time and reduce errors.

The North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) announced the process could now be managed “entirely online” as part of the NSTA Digital Energy Platform.

Around 500 consent applications for production flaring and venting are made each year, and each one needs to contain a wealth of information to allow the application to be properly considered and a decision made.

The regulator says its new modernised system has a familiar interface that makes it easier and quicker to input data, that includes – for the first time – terminals which were previously paper-based. It says users will save time thanks to various inbuilt validation and pre-population facilities, and increased use of drop-down menus.

Better data validation will mean a significant reduction in errors and, in turn, lessen the need for back and forth communications between operators and the NSTA. The pace of the process will also be improved as payment can now be made using a credit or debit card on GovPay.

In addition, legacy portal application and consent data will be migrated and presented in the new system – meaning that all data will be available in one place for industry.

More widely, it says the digital system will help support a wider drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by making it easier to monitor flaring and venting volumes and enforce limits.

The consents upgrade, which will be completed in time for the Annual Consents Exercises for Production, Flaring and Venting which will be held in August and September respectively is the latest example of the NSTA’s ongoing digital transition.

Flaring and venting cut by 50%

Emissions from North Sea oil and gas production have been slashed by some 24% since 2018 as operators drive down the intensity of their assets and older platforms close.

Although they make up a smaller proportion of those emissions compared with power generation, flaring and venting emissions were also reduced by 50% over the period from 4.62 million tonnes CO2e to 2.32m tonnes.

Nic Granger, NSTA director of corporate, said: “We are totally committed to supporting UK energy security, helping industry in the drive to reach net zero emissions, and leading the energy transition.

“This new all-digital system, which will save industry time and money and help to monitor flaring and venting volumes, supports those aims.”

The NSTA is hosting a ‘show and tell’ session on 5 March to demonstrate the new system to industry users and start to familiarise its operation in time for it to go live this summer.

