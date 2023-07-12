ExxonMobil expects Mozambique LNG investment decision in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

ExxonMobil expects Mozambique LNG investment decision in 2025

Exxon is looking to nearly double its LNG portfolio, which currently stands at 24 million tonnes a year globally, by 2030, either through new projects, joint ventures or third-party offtake agreements, said Clarke. 
By Bloomberg
12/07/2023, 11:06 am
The ExxonMobil-led Rovuma liquefied natural gas-export project in Mozambique is on track to gain final approval in 2025, according to a company executive.

“A lot depends on the security situation, which has been very well managed,” said Peter Clarke, senior vice president of upstream oil and gas, at a conference in Vancouver Tuesday. “The government is doing a good job and hopefully we’ll see more positive news in that respect as we go through the end of the year,” Clarke said.

This is the first time Exxon has laid out a clear timeline for the project since reviving plans to build the onshore plant, which was stalled in 2020 as an Islamic State-linked insurgency heightened security concerns.

An approval by 2025 would put the project on track to start up by the end of the decade. Originally conceived as a plant producing 15.2 million tonnes a year, Exxon now envisions the plant producing as much as 18 million tonnes.

Exxon is looking to nearly double its LNG portfolio, which currently stands at 24 million tonnes a year globally, by 2030, either through new projects, joint ventures or third-party offtake agreements, said Clarke.

The Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea has advanced into the front-end engineering and design phase, according to Clarke. A final investment decision could be made for the 6 million tonnes a year plant by early 2024, with start up by 2028, he said.

Clarke said that the major would be “selectively looking” at further US LNG projects for potential expansion of its LNG supply portfolio.

