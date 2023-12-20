UTM transfers FLNG stake to Delta State

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

UTM transfers FLNG stake to Delta State

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/12/2023, 10:15 am
© Supplied by NNPCNNPC, UTM and Delta State have signed a deal on an FLNG scheme
Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC), UTM Offshore and Delta State have signed a shareholders’ agreement on a floating LNG plan.

Under the agreement, Delta State is taking an 8% stake in the project. NNPC will have 20%, while UTM has reduced its interest to 72%. NNPC acquired its 20% stake in July this year.

Signing the deal to enable gas exports, NNPC head Mele Kyari expressed the aim of using gas to “bring about a revolution” in Nigeria. He defined the outcomes as prosperity and value creation.

“Not just creating gas for export but progressing on all our initiatives of bringing gas into the domestic market. Our backbone infrastructures are almost ready to ensure we achieve that. Once that happens, we will see the immediate impact on the power sector, gas-based industries and several other collateral value that this will create,” the CEO said.

The signing ceremony took place at NNPC’s headquarters in Abuja.

The project will produce 1.81 to 2.72 million tonnes per year of LNG. It will be based on the Yoho field, operated by ExxonMobil. It holds more than 200 trillion cubic feet of gas, UTM has said.

UTM managing director Julius Rone said he expected to take the final investment decision (FID) on the project in the first quarter of 2024. The company had hoped to reach FID by the end of this year, targeting start up for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Local benefits

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said that Delta State was particularly interested in the socio-economic benefits. He noted the expected delivery of more than 300,000 tonnes of LPG from the project that would go to the domestic market.

“This project will also help to mitigate the environmental hazards in the Niger Delta by reducing gas flaring. Of course, our women folk will also benefit from the fuel switch from kerosene and firewood to cleaner energy, thus improving their health and general wellbeing.

Kyari went on to say the company was promoting “several” FLNG schemes and was willing to take practical steps to secure them.

NNPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Wison (Nantong) Heavy Industry Co. at COP28, in Dubai, recently. The companies said the agreement was for an FLNG scheme in Nigeria.

NNPC and Wison agreed to work together on project development in order to reach an investment decision.

Nigerian officials speaking at COP28 said the country aspired to shift from coal, wood and oil to gas. “We seek large-scale investments in this area as well as in renewable energy,” Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal said.

