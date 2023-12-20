More detail ‘when time is right’ on Petrofac cash plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

More detail ‘when time is right’ on Petrofac cash plans

Petrofac is considering sales on non-core parts of the business as part of its bid to improve cash flow.
By Ryan Duff
20/12/2023, 12:13 pm
© Supplied by PetrofacAfonso Reis e Sousa, Chief Financial Officer of Petrofac.
Afonso Reis e Sousa, Chief Financial Officer of Petrofac.

The CFO of Petrofac said the firm will not be providing “running commentary” on its business review, which includes potential to sell-off parts of the business.

Two weeks ago, Petrofac (LON:PFC) said it was conducting a review of strategic and financial options, which includes selling off non-core assets, in an attempt to return value to shareholders.

The energy services firm is also looking into investors taking on non-controlling stakes in other parts of the business.

Reports surfaced last week indicating the business is looking to sell its upstream and pipelay vessel assets, and may include consider a sale of its UK North Sea operations and maintenance segment.

On an investor call today, chief financial officer Afonso Reis e Sousa, kept schtum when asked about plans to improve cash flow.

He said: “I think we’ve made very clear what our objectives are to strengthen the balance sheet and ensure we have the right financial structure to support the extremely positive business outlook that we see ahead of us.”

With its “positive business outlook” combined with the ongoing review of non-core assets Mr Sousa added: “Beyond that, I think providing a running commentary would be unhelpful. We’ll make a further announcement when the time is right.”

CEO Tareq Kawash told investors on the call that his firm will employ “roughly around 9,000” people globally by the end of the year.

A trading update on Wednesday revealed a $180 million group loss is expected for 2023, following a $110m write-down on contract agreement issues.

However, Petrofac described an “exceptional new order intake” across both Engineering and Construction (E&C) and Asset Solutions, totalling approximately US$6.8 billion in the year-to-date.

The group backlog stands at around $8.0 billion at the end of the year.

Petrofac stock prices increased by nearly 40% this morning following the trading update, including announcement of a new $1.4bn contract with Dutch transmission firm TenneT.

However, this follows share prices dropping significantly at the end of November and coincides with news of the company’s debt, which is expected to rise, and other cash flow issues.

Analysts said that, while the backlog is positive, underlying issues around cash flow – which impact ability to carry out contracts, remain.

When Petrofac announced the review of its business it said that a key aim was to protect the interests of shareholders, creditors and employees.

The firm has previously said it is “actively engaged” with financial investors to take a non-controlling position “in certain other components of the business portfolio”.

Petrofac has been asked for comment on the future of its Aberdeen business.

The energy services company established a base in the Granite City in 2002 with Petrofac writing on its website that the north-east office has “gone on to augment our strong track record of operating in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts