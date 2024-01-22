Wison wins double FLNG design work off Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Wison wins double FLNG design work off Nigeria

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/01/2024, 10:49 am
Wison New Energies has begun design work on two 3 million tonne per year floating LNG (FLNG) vessels off Nigeria. Picture shows; Transoceanic and Ace executives visit Karpowership's Turkish yard. Turkey. Supplied by Transoceanic Date; 20/01/2024

Wison New Energies has begun design work on two 3 million tonne per year floating LNG (FLNG) vessels off Nigeria.

Wison signed the agreements on design validation and pre-front end engineering and design (pre-FEED) with Ace Gas and Transoceanic Gas and Power. The engineer said the plan was to install the projects offshore Escravos and offshore Pennington respectively.

Chris Nwokolo, group CEO of Ace Gas and Transoceanic, welcomed the signing of the agreement with Wison New Energies. “We thank our team, partners and the government for their efforts and support in ensuring this project becomes a reality.” Nwokolo previously worked for Seplat Energy, until April 2023.

Wison New Energies country manager in Nigeria Fan Jian said the company was “confident that our FLNG EPCIC experience will guarantee a successful and efficient delivery. We are excited about advancing to the next stage in the near future.”

Transoceanic said it was working with the Wison unit and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The plan, it explained, is to produce 500 million cubic feet per day of stranded gas.

The FLNG vessel would be near OML 289, which Transoceanic operates for Cleanwaters. This licence would provide gas to the FLNG scheme, in addition to other unnamed fields.

The vessel would also produce 150,000 tpy of LPG for the domestic market, 25,000 barrels per day of condensates and 75,000 tpy of propane.

Transoceanic also said the plan included a floating power barge, with first phase capacity of 250 MW. This could increase to more than 1 GW, which would go to meeting Nigeria’s power needs.

Wison New Energies is overseeing the FLNG design and EPC work, in addition to the power barge design. Samsung Heavy Industry is in charge of the upstream facilities, Siemens Energy will work on power and compression. Vitol, Socar and Karpowership have signed up as gas offtakers.

Unnamed private equity backers are supporting the plan, Transoceanic continued, while Quantum Suisse is financing the upstream side.

Ace Gas also includes a power barge plan in its FLNG project, which intends to draw on gas from four blocks around OML 109. The company said OML 109, Odimodi marginal field, Osuopele marginal field and Gwatto marginal field would produce gas for the FLNG facility.

