Wison wins double FLNG design work off Nigeria

Wison New Energies has begun design work on two 3 million tonne per year floating LNG (FLNG) vessels off Nigeria.

Wison signed the agreements on design validation and pre-front end engineering and design (pre-FEED) with Ace Gas and Transoceanic Gas and Power. The engineer said the plan was to install the projects offshore Escravos and offshore Pennington respectively.

Chris Nwokolo, group CEO of Ace Gas and Transoceanic, welcomed the signing of the agreement with Wison New Energies. “We thank our team, partners and the government for their efforts and support in ensuring this project becomes a reality.” Nwokolo previously worked for Seplat Energy, until April 2023.

Wison New Energies country manager in Nigeria Fan Jian said the company was “confident that our FLNG EPCIC experience will guarantee a successful and efficient delivery. We are excited about advancing to the next stage in the near future.”

Transoceanic said it was working with the Wison unit and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The plan, it explained, is to produce 500 million cubic feet per day of stranded gas.

The FLNG vessel would be near OML 289, which Transoceanic operates for Cleanwaters. This licence would provide gas to the FLNG scheme, in addition to other unnamed fields.

The vessel would also produce 150,000 tpy of LPG for the domestic market, 25,000 barrels per day of condensates and 75,000 tpy of propane.

Transoceanic also said the plan included a floating power barge, with first phase capacity of 250 MW. This could increase to more than 1 GW, which would go to meeting Nigeria’s power needs.

Wison New Energies is overseeing the FLNG design and EPC work, in addition to the power barge design. Samsung Heavy Industry is in charge of the upstream facilities, Siemens Energy will work on power and compression. Vitol, Socar and Karpowership have signed up as gas offtakers.

Unnamed private equity backers are supporting the plan, Transoceanic continued, while Quantum Suisse is financing the upstream side.

Ace Gas also includes a power barge plan in its FLNG project, which intends to draw on gas from four blocks around OML 109. The company said OML 109, Odimodi marginal field, Osuopele marginal field and Gwatto marginal field would produce gas for the FLNG facility.