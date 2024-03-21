Oceaneering to work with Aberdeen’s Global Design Innovation

Oceaneering International has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Aberdeen-based Global Design Innovation (GDi).

The agreement will allow Oceaneering’s Integrity Management and Digital Solutions group to provide customers in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and power generation with digital solutions.

As part of the collaboration agreement, Oceaneering will utilise GDi’s Vision software solution for streamlining inspection processes.

This technology allows remote assessment of external conditions, eliminating the necessity for frequent on-site physical inspections.

By leveraging this remote assessment method, Oceaneering aims to optimise personnel presence on-site, leading to cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency.

Leo Granato, Senior Vice-president for IMDS at Oceaneering, said: “The oil and gas industry faces a significant challenge with growing inspection backlogs and limited resources to keep up with the demand. We are pleased to collaborate with GDi to introduce a new operational model aimed at reducing these backlogs. GDi’s offerings complement our existing Inform™ software suite, enabling us to deliver a comprehensive lifecycle solution for digital asset management.”

Gareth McIntyre, Director at Global Design Innovation said: “GDi look forward to collaborating with Oceaneering to deliver our combined digital asset management solutions. Both companies are fully aligned in the view that digital technology shall play a critical role in the transformation and sustainability of asset heavy industries.

“Working together will generate significant benefits to our clients and deliver a transformative, end-to-end digital offering, to accelerate and better inform integrity-management decisions.”