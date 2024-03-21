Oceaneering to work with Aberdeen’s Global Design Innovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Oceaneering to work with Aberdeen’s Global Design Innovation

By Michael Behr
21/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Global Design InnovaOceaneering International will utilise software from Global Design Innovation (GDi)
Oceaneering International will utilise software from Global Design Innovation (GDi)

Oceaneering International has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Aberdeen-based Global Design Innovation (GDi).

The agreement will allow Oceaneering’s Integrity Management and Digital Solutions group to provide customers in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, utilities, and power generation with digital solutions.

As part of the collaboration agreement, Oceaneering will utilise GDi’s Vision software solution for streamlining inspection processes.

This technology allows remote assessment of external conditions, eliminating the necessity for frequent on-site physical inspections.

By leveraging this remote assessment method, Oceaneering aims to optimise personnel presence on-site, leading to cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency.

Leo Granato, Senior Vice-president for IMDS at Oceaneering, said: “The oil and gas industry faces a significant challenge with growing inspection backlogs and limited resources to keep up with the demand. We are pleased to collaborate with GDi to introduce a new operational model aimed at reducing these backlogs. GDi’s offerings complement our existing Inform™ software suite, enabling us to deliver a comprehensive lifecycle solution for digital asset management.”

Gareth McIntyre, Director at Global Design Innovation said: “GDi look forward to collaborating with Oceaneering to deliver our combined digital asset management solutions. Both companies are fully aligned in the view that digital technology shall play a critical role in the transformation and sustainability of asset heavy industries.

“Working together will generate significant benefits to our clients and deliver a transformative, end-to-end digital offering, to accelerate and better inform integrity-management decisions.”

