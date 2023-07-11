Nigeria’s Tompolo gamble pays off with stolen oil intercepted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Offshore

Nigeria’s Tompolo gamble pays off with stolen oil intercepted

In order to provide a “strong warning and deterrent” to others participating in the stolen oil trade, NNPC said the vessel would be destroyed. Such a move, it said, was of “paramount importance”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/07/2023, 11:51 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NNPCThe MT Tura II was carrying stolen oil, NNPC says, and will be destroyed
A private security company owned by a former militant has intercepted a tanker carrying stolen crude, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has reported. Picture shows; The MT Tura II. Niger Delta. Supplied by NNPC Date; 07/07/2023

A private security company owned by a former militant has intercepted a tanker carrying stolen crude, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has reported.

Tantita Security Services apprehended the MT Tura II, owned by Holab Maritime Services, on July 7, NNPC said. The company said the crude on the tanker was “illegally sourced from a well jacket” offshore Ondo State. No valid documents were available to justify the presence of the crude, NNPC said.

NNPC said the 800,000 litre MT Tura II had been in “stealth mode” for 12 years. Its last reported location was Tin Can Port, in July 2011.

The Ali Riza Bey, which has the same IMO number as that provided by NNPC, was reported to be off Lagos in 2014 by Marine Traffic. The data provider said the MT Tura II was last seen offshore Lagos in 2020.

In order to provide a “strong warning and deterrent” to others participating in the stolen oil trade, NNPC said the vessel would be destroyed. Such a move, it said, was of “paramount importance”.

NNPC went on to give assurances to “Nigerians that we will sustain the momentum in the war against crude oil theft until it is brought to a halt”.

Tantita transferred the vessel to the Joint Task Force (JTF).

Holab has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Guardian quoted Tantita executive director Captain Warredi Enisuoh as saying the ship had been caught 10 years ago but managed to escape. It then changed its name. Enisuoh said the tanker took crude to Ghana, Cameroon and Togo.

Tompolo’s time

Tantita is controlled by Government Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND). He signed up to provide security in the Niger Delta in a deal with the government in August 2022.

According to coordinates given by NNPC, Tantita intercepted the MT Tura II on the border of Ondo and Delta states. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was reported last year to have opposed the signing of the deal with Tompolo.

The fact that the MT Tura II was allegedly able to evade the detection of the Nigerian authorities for 12 years has raised eyebrows. Last month, another former militant, Dokubo Asari, accused Nigeria’s armed forces were responsible for 99% of the country’s oil theft.

Tantita’s Enisuoh previously worked at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took Enisuoh – and others – to court on 22 counts of money laundering.

Tantita alleged that EFCC’s prosecution of Enisuoh was an attempt to derail the company’s efforts to tackle oil theft in the Niger Delta. The EFCC has denied the allegations.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts