Militant points oil theft finger at Nigeria’s military

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Militant points oil theft finger at Nigeria’s military

“There are notorious navy commanders known to be kingpins in this business.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/06/2023, 12:51 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nigerian NavyNigeria's Naval forces in action
A former militant has accused Nigeria's armed forces of being behind oil theft in the Niger Delta. Picture shows; Nigerian Navy. Supplied by Nigerian Navy Date; Unknown

A former militant has accused Nigeria’s armed forces of being behind oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Dokubo Asari was speaking following an audience with President Bola Tinubu. Dokubo addressed the press at the presidential villa in Abuja.

“99% of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the army and the navy especially,” he said. The former militant said he had assured the president oil theft in the Niger Delta would be reduced to zero.

“We are going to work with NNPC and the IOCs” to tackle oil theft, he said, despite the military encouraging the illegal trade.

The Nigerian Navy and Army “intimidate” the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which is responsible for safety. The armed forces have denied Asari’s allegations.

A naval official said the organisation had prevented losses of 72 billion naira ($10.9 million) in the last three months. The Navy has challenged Asari to name those he believes are involved in illegal oil bunkering.

“Just a few metres from an Army or Navy houseboat you will see an oil bunkering refinery or a tap directly in an oil well. This is unprecedented in the history of oil production anywhere in the world,” Asari said. “There are notorious navy commanders known to be kingpins in this business.”

Illegal refineries are a “crime against humanity”, the former militant said. Theft and illegal refining “must be brought to an end. I have volunteered to help, to do the things that are necessary and put an end to this evil that is perpetuated against the people of the Niger Delta and all Nigerians.”

Competition

Asari was formerly a leader in the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF). The group came to prominence around 2003 until Asari’s arrest in 2005. A number of fighters from the NDPVF went to fight for the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

Asari won deals to provide security for pipelines. However, in recent times he has criticised a similar deal struck with Government Ekpemupolo – also known as Tompolo. In particular, Asari warned Tompolo that he could not intervene in the Kalabari area, of Rivers State, and the pipelines there.

In comments at his press conference, Asari said he was different from Tompolo. The latter has also accused the military of involvement in theft, Asari said. “The president will protect me because I am talking the truth,” he continued. “I know this president and the president is a stickler for the rule of law.”

The Nigerian Navy has accused Asari of hoping to secure additional pipeline protection contracts for himself.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts