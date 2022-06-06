Savannah signs second Nigerian gas sales deal this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Savannah signs second Nigerian gas sales deal this year

Savannah Energy has signed a second gas sales agreement this year via its Accugas subsidiary.
By Ed Reed
06/06/2022, 9:10 am
© Supplied by Savannah EnergyPipelines from top right and left converge in middle
It will supply up to 35 million cubic feet per day to TransAfam Power under an interruptible basis. The contract will run for an initial period of three months, but there is an option for an extension under mutual agreement.

TransAfam owns the Afam Power and Afam Three Fast Power plants, in Okoloma, Rivers State. The company has installed capacity of 966 MW.

Savannah CEO Andrew Knott said he was delighted by the deal. “This represents the second new GSA we have signed this year, bringing our total number of gas customers to seven, as we deliver on our objective to be the gas supplier of choice to the power sector in Nigeria.”

Savannah will deliver gas via the Accugas network and then the Nigerian Gas Co. pipeline. This runs from Ikot Abasi and will not need any more spending to tie in.

Savannah owns an 80% stake in Accugas.

Finding capacity

TransAfam CEO Vincent Ozoude said the deal was in line with the company’s aim of “improving lives and transforming Nigeria. This relationship with Accugas should go a long way in boosting our plant capacity recovery programme and improved power generation to the country.”

Ashley Kelty, of Panmure Gordon, said the deal was a “welcome addition for Accugas, and while contract is short term in nature, we would not be surprised to see it extended”.

Savannah signed a gas sales agreement in February, via Accugas, with Central Horizon Gas Company (CHGC), a subsidiary of Axxela.

This deal covered the supply of 5 mmmcf per day for one year, with an option to extend. Accugas said it would deliver this gas via the Ikot Abasi facility, ultimately reaching CHGC in Port Harcourt.

In April, Savannah also extended a gas sales agreement with Sahara Group’s First Independent Power, first signed in January 2020. This deal covers up to 35 mmcf per day to the Afam power plant, in Rivers State. The new agreement expanded gas supplies to 65 mmcf per day.

