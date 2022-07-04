EACOP submits construction application to Uganda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

EACOP submits construction application to Uganda

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) company has applied to the Ugandan government for a licence to begin construction.
By Ed Reed
04/07/2022, 10:56 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by UNOCTo go with story by Edward Reed. Companies have submitted the application to begin building the EACOP link, from Uganda to Tanzania. Picture shows; Submitting the application for EACOP. Uganda. Supplied by UNOC Date; 03/07/2022
To go with story by Edward Reed. Companies have submitted the application to begin building the EACOP link, from Uganda to Tanzania. Picture shows; Submitting the application for EACOP. Uganda. Supplied by UNOC Date; 03/07/2022

EACOP general manager Martin Tiffen, speaking on July 1, said work was ready to begin.

Acting director of petroleum at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) Honey Malinga said the application would be processed within 180 days – by the end of the year.

“I want to thank the company for preparing the application for the construction license,” said Malinga. “The ministry will process the application in accordance with the law, and we look forward to timely commencement of pipeline construction.”

EACOP will run for 1,443 km, from Kabaale, in Uganda’s Hoima region, to Chongoleani, in Tanzania’s Tanga. It will be the longest heated pipeline in the world. Most of the pipeline, 1,147 km, will be in Tanzania. The remaining 296 km in Uganda will cross 10 districts.

Malinga went on to call for the EACOP company to address issues raised by the government, communities, local leaders and stakeholders.

Long path

Tanzania and Uganda signed the Inter-Government Agreement (IGA) on the link in May 2017. The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) approved the results of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) in October 2020. The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) approved the environmental certificate in December 2020.

The parties reached a final investment decision (FID) on the Lake Albert project, covering the upstream and midstream aspects, in February 2022.

TotalEnergies is the major driving force behind the link, with a 62% stake. CNOOC Uganda has 8%, while Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. (TPDC) each have 15%.

The statement said the pipeline would open up additional routes in the region. It said eastern Congo Kinshasa, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan could all access the East African coast via the link.

The link will carry 216,000 barrels per day of crude and cost $3.5 billion. The project partners expect to provide 60% equity financing and secure 40% debt.

BankTrack, an NGO opposed to the EACOP construction, has speculated Total may reduce the amount of debt sought. The NGO, and others, have worked to put pressure on banks and financiers to avoid the East African project.

Logistics

EACOP awarded the main logistics contract to Bolloré Logistics in May this year. The contract covers the transportation of hundreds of thousands of cubic metres of cargo, including more than 80,000 joints of 18 metre line pipe.

The company will oversee the importing of pipe to Tanzania and carrying it to a plant in Nzega district. There, the plant will provide thermal insulation coating. It will then distribute the line pipe across Uganda and Tanzania. The work will exceed 30 million truck kilometres, Bolloré said.

