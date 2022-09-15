European Parliament slates EACOP, Lake Albert plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

European Parliament slates EACOP, Lake Albert plans

The European Parliament has criticised a proposed East African pipeline, calling for TotalEnergies to consider an alternative route.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2022, 3:27 pm
© Supplied by Uganda National OilStorage tanks with people in high vis jackets
Picture shows; Jinja storage terminal. Jinja, Uganda . Supplied by Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) Date; 23/01/2022

The resolution expressed “grave concern” around alleged human rights violations in Uganda and Tanzania, linked to the Lake Albert project. The plan covers upstream investments at Tilenga and Kingfisher, with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) running to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

The text said that this had led to the “wrongful imprisonment of human rights defenders, the arbitrary suspension of NGOs, arbitrary prison sentences and the eviction of hundreds of people from their land without fair and adequate compensation”.

Uganda and Tanzania should launch efforts to ensure respect and compliance for human rights.

In particular, it called for the Ugandan government to reauthorise 54 NGOs that had been “arbitrarily closed or suspended”. It also said Ugandan authorities should provide free and unhindered access to the oil zone for independent observers, from local groups to international observers.

A European Union delegation was barred from entering the oil zone in November 2021.

Construction of EACOP may lead to the displacement of 100,000 people, it said, “without proper guarantees of adequate compensation”. Payments to farmers are too low for them to buy comparable land to continue, it said.

The EU should “exert maximum pressure” on the Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities, and the project’s backers, “to protect the environment and to put an end to the extractive activities in protected and sensitive ecosystems”.

Looking at alternatives

As such, they should resolve the various disputes around the project and consider the risks. Total should “take one year before launching the project to study the feasibility of an alternative route to better safeguard protected and sensitive ecosystems and the water resources of Uganda and Tanzania”. In addition to concerns over the route, the resolution expressed concerns about potential tsunami risks at Tanga.

The French company should also “explore alternative projects based on renewable energies for better economic development”.

The Tilenga project will produce 190,000 bpd of crude. Work will involve 426 wells, of which 200 will be water injectors and 196 oil producers. The Lake Albert plan will emit a projected 34 million tonnes per year of CO2.

Amis de la Terre campaign manager Juliet Renaud welcomed the European Parliament’s resolution. “It sends a strong political signal against Total’s Tilenga and EACOP projects, whose human, environmental and climate costs are undeniable and quite simply unacceptable,” she said. “This resolution echoes the growing mobilization of civil society, in East Africa, in France and around the world.”

Amis de la Terre, with other NGOs, is suing Total in a French court over alleged duty of vigilance failures. A Paris court will hear the case on October 12.

In defence

Total has rejected complaints about Lake Albert and its environmental impact. The project is essential, it has said, because of the world’s ongoing need for hydrocarbons.

Total’s partner on the project, CNOOC Uganda, has also defended the project. The first rig for the work arrived at Mombasa port this week.

“We are committed to delivering first oil to Uganda and there’s no turning back,” the Chinese company said.

 

