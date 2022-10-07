Zambia signs up to Namibia pipeline plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Zambia signs up to Namibia pipeline plan

Zambia and Namibia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a new gas and products pipeline project.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/10/2022, 11:32 am
The link would run from Walvis Bay, to Swakopmund and then on to Zambia. The Namibia-Zambia Multi-Product Petroleum and Natural Gas Pipelines Project (NAZOP) could also supply other countries in the region.

Zambia Energy Minister Peter Kapala welcomed the support from Basali Ba Liseli Resources (BBLR) for the Namibian plan. BBLR is also working on a project to import products from Angola via pipeline.

NAZOP would be able to carry 100,000-120,000 barrels per day of products, Kapala said.

Kapala signed the MoU with his Namibian counterpart, Tom Alweendo, on October 6 in Swakopmund. Kapala said NAZOP would take three to four years to complete.

The Namibia Economist quoted Alweendo as saying it was “one thing to sign an MoU and it is another thing to ensure that it is implemented. The MoU makes provision for a joint technical committee that will be responsible to work with the private sector in identifying the exact assistance that will be needed. We urge those who will be serving on the technical committee to work diligently and to make it happen.”

Namibian appeal

Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed the signing of the deal and local discoveries of crude.

“We will discuss how this resource can be of benefit to the people of the region. The new pipeline will further benefit both people of Namibia and Zambia by creating value chains and employment creation,” she said.

The Zambian delegation visited Walvis Bay and toured the Namport storage facility.

Zambia faces near term challenges in securing petroleum products, which has been a topic of much discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zambia’s Indeni refinery will move to blending ethanol with finished products in December, according to government plans. This should reduce costs, Kapala has said.

The government is also working to increase access to electricity, particularly in the countryside. Rural electrification is 8.1%, with the government aiming to increase this to 51% by 2030.

Kapala, talking at the beginning of October, said the government had launched a master plan to electrify all rural areas.

