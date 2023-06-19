Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe secure pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe secure pay rise

By Ryan Duff
19/06/2023, 12:57 pm
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest Sullom Voe
EnQuest's Sullom Voe Terminal.

Unite the Union has announced that workers at the Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland have secured an 8.1% pay rise which will be backdated to April last year.

The 8.1% pay rise for Sullom Voe workers will cover up to the end of March this year and negotiations for this year’s pay award will also start immediately.

The union says that 80% of the “around 80” members employed by Equans FM overwhelmingly voted in favour of the offer.

Previously, the workers had voted to take strike action in a vote that saw an 85% turnout and 100% support for industrial action.

unite north sea labour © PA
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Sullom Voe oil terminal have secured a good pay deal because they were prepared to fight for it.

“Our members at Equans FM perform roles that are essential to the operations of the terminal, so it is only right that they are rewarded fairly for this work.”

Sullom Voe is operated by EnQuest and receives oil from fields in the East Shetland Basin and the West of Shetland by pipeline.

Who is Equans FM?

Set up as a subsidiary of Engine, Equans FM separately manages the majority of the firm’s services-led activity.

Equans FM is an asset management firm with 74,000 employees, 13,500 of which are based in the UK and Ireland, and deals in 17 countries, most of which are in Europe.

In its annual report for 2021 Equans FM announced pre-tax profits of £2.9 million, a significant increase from the year before when it lost £14.9m.

John Clark, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We are pleased to get this deal over the line, and for it to have the overwhelming support of our members.

“It was the best deal which could have been achieved. Equans FM quickly realised the determination of our members by improving upon their previous offer.

“It’s yet another win for Unite in the oil and gas industry.”

Ongoing disputes in the North Sea

© Supplied by Unite Offshore
Cormorant Alpha.

Recently, Unite has been involved in coordinating a number of strikes in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

This week sees 130 Petrofac and Wood staff down tools as part of separate dispute regarding pay and working conditions.

Unite the Union has said that around 50 of its members employed by Petrofac and around 80 additional Wood staff will be taking part in the action.

Wood kicked off the strikes today as its workers start 48 hours of industrial action in a pay dispute while Petrofac union members will take 24 hours of action from 21 June as they look to change rotas.

north sea strikes © Supplied by Unite the Union
John Boland (right) alongside striking Unite members outside Petrofac’s Aberdeen office earlier this year.

The disgruntled Petrofac workers are based in the FPF1 platform in the North Sea, operated by Ithaca Energy.

The Wood staff are working on the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant and Tern Alpha, operated by TAQA.

Unite has also recently announced that 700 Bilfinger secured a pay rise following industrial unrest.

