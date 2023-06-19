Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe secure pay rise

An error occurred. Please try again.

Unite the Union has announced that workers at the Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland have secured an 8.1% pay rise which will be backdated to April last year.

The 8.1% pay rise for Sullom Voe workers will cover up to the end of March this year and negotiations for this year’s pay award will also start immediately.

The union says that 80% of the “around 80” members employed by Equans FM overwhelmingly voted in favour of the offer.

Previously, the workers had voted to take strike action in a vote that saw an 85% turnout and 100% support for industrial action.

© PA

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Sullom Voe oil terminal have secured a good pay deal because they were prepared to fight for it.

“Our members at Equans FM perform roles that are essential to the operations of the terminal, so it is only right that they are rewarded fairly for this work.”

Sullom Voe is operated by EnQuest and receives oil from fields in the East Shetland Basin and the West of Shetland by pipeline.

Who is Equans FM?

Set up as a subsidiary of Engine, Equans FM separately manages the majority of the firm’s services-led activity.

Equans FM is an asset management firm with 74,000 employees, 13,500 of which are based in the UK and Ireland, and deals in 17 countries, most of which are in Europe.

In its annual report for 2021 Equans FM announced pre-tax profits of £2.9 million, a significant increase from the year before when it lost £14.9m.

John Clark, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We are pleased to get this deal over the line, and for it to have the overwhelming support of our members.

“It was the best deal which could have been achieved. Equans FM quickly realised the determination of our members by improving upon their previous offer.

“It’s yet another win for Unite in the oil and gas industry.”

Ongoing disputes in the North Sea

© Supplied by Unite Offshore

Recently, Unite has been involved in coordinating a number of strikes in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

This week sees 130 Petrofac and Wood staff down tools as part of separate dispute regarding pay and working conditions.

Unite the Union has said that around 50 of its members employed by Petrofac and around 80 additional Wood staff will be taking part in the action.

Wood kicked off the strikes today as its workers start 48 hours of industrial action in a pay dispute while Petrofac union members will take 24 hours of action from 21 June as they look to change rotas.

© Supplied by Unite the Union

The disgruntled Petrofac workers are based in the FPF1 platform in the North Sea, operated by Ithaca Energy.

The Wood staff are working on the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant and Tern Alpha, operated by TAQA.

Unite has also recently announced that 700 Bilfinger secured a pay rise following industrial unrest.