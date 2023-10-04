EACOP back on track with Chinese funding, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

EACOP back on track with Chinese funding, minister says

The minister said the insurance issue was the last real barrier to EACOP. “The rest was politics”, she said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/10/2023, 6:33 am
© Supplied by Ugandan energy minisMinister Nankabirwa says EACOP is back on track thanks to Chinese support
Uganda’s energy minister has said barriers preventing construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) have been resolved.

“First oil is on track for 2025,” Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa told Energy Voice on the sidelines of Adipec. “We hope that by the time we see the first oil the East African pipeline will also be in place.”

It was insurance that has posed the biggest challenge for EACOP, she said, and this has been resolved.

“The problem was on insurance, with Sinosure [the Chinese export credit agency], which had issues with the Tanzanian government. That pulled us back. But those issues have been solved,” the minister said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu visited China, Nankabirwa said, and talked to her Chinese counterpart, resolving the issue.

“I have high hopes that the issues regarding Sinosure no longer exist and so the remaining money that the company needed will be secured,” said the minister.

China’s Export-Import Bank is providing financing, the minister said. CNOOC International is the operator of the Kingfisher component, while TotalEnergies operates the larger Tilenga.

Chinese support for the project comes as European banks and financiers have acted to distance themselves from EACOP. The pipeline has become a particularly high-profile target for environmentalist groups.

The minister said the insurance issue was the last real barrier to EACOP. “The rest was politics”, she said.

International NGOs that criticised the pipeline “have been put to shame”, she said, and “the wrong information that was being peddled has been defused”.

The pipeline will not cross Lake Victoria and will not cross 230 rivers, the minister said. The pipeline will be buried “and people will be able to use the land again for agriculture“.

Criticism of EACOP was an “unfortunate challenge” that “even misguided the European Parliament to pass that unfortunate resolution, which will never be implemented”.

Most of the pipeline route is in Tanzania. The Tanzanian government has resettled people and established camp sites for pipeline workers.

Drilling is also under way on the upstream side of the Lake Albert development. CNOOC began drilling on Kingfisher in January and Total on Tilenga in July.

“All the three rigs are in place. The third rig will begin drilling in November this year”, Nankabirwa said.

Downstream plans

The country is also making progress with its refinery plans, the minister said. Previously, it was held by a consortium but this had failed to progress the development, despite carrying out front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies.

“This time around we didn’t renew it, we had renewed it three times before,” Nankabirwa said.

“We opened it up and we are overwhelmed by the number of companies that are expressing interest in developing this refinery quickly. A new partner is coming on board soon.”

The site for the refinery, in Hoima, has already been secured. “I think by the end of 2025 we will be able to see something tangible.” One possibility for a partner on the refinery is the United Arab Emirates.

Not stopping

Uganda sees scope for further exploration, beyond the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects and has recently handed out licences.

“We will continue issuing exploration licences to companies that would wish to come and do exploration in Uganda,” she said.

The Ugandan National Oil Co. (UNOC) is one such company, Nankabirwa said, which will seek a funding partner.

Uganda requires funds from its natural resources in order to be able to meet its development needs, the minister said. Renewable energy makes up a substantial amount of its generation already, but the country needs to invest in transmission and distribution.

As to the future, Nankabirwa was upbeat. “We are not going to stop.”

