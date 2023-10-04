‘Back to work’: Ocean Patriot starts Repsol Sinopec contract after being released by Apache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

‘Back to work’: Ocean Patriot starts Repsol Sinopec contract after being released by Apache

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/10/2023, 6:48 am Updated: 04/10/2023, 6:49 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Diamond Offshorerepsol ocean patriot
Ocean Patriot

Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) has announced it has kicked off a new contract in the UK with Repsol Sinopec after its rig was released early last year by Apache.

The two-well plugging and abandonment programme has now got underway with the Ocean Patriot, which Diamond announced in May as part of a series of deals worth a combined $212m.

“This is an important milestone as it represents the first time we have worked with Repsol in the North Sea,” said Diamond Offshore on social media.

“A big thanks to Repsol for trusting Diamond to execute this program. Our crews on the Ocean Patriot are excited to continue delivering successful outcomes to our clients in the UK North Sea.”

Announced in May, Diamond Offshore said the work would start in September and end in Q4 of this year.

The Ocean Patriot was on contract at the Apache Beryl area from May 2022, and has been due to carry out work there until August 2024.

However But Apache opted to cut the contract for the Ocean Patriot rig short –  incurring a $12.4 million hit in the process – with the US-headquartered firm blaming the North Sea windfall tax.

In June it was revealed the US-based operator had suspended all North Sea drilling, blaming the UK’s “burdensome tax and regulatory regime”.

 

