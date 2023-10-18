Decision near on $4bn Uganda pipeline, Standard Bank says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Decision near on $4bn Uganda pipeline, Standard Bank says

By Bloomberg
18/10/2023, 7:53 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesLake in the foreground, green rolling hills behind
TotalEnergies is working on the Tilenga project, in Uganda's west. Picture shows; Uganda's Tilenga. Uganda. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

A controversial $4 billion crude oil pipeline to link Uganda and Tanzania has overcome a key hurdle that delayed a final decision, according to Standard Bank Group.

Negotiations can now conclude after Tanzania settled a disagreement with some Chinese funders on a separate matter, according to Kenny Fihla, the chief executive officer for the lender’s commercial and investment banking unit.

“That’s where the delay was because of the historical dispute between the Tanzanian government and some of the Chinese funders, which had nothing to do with the project, but it needed to be resolved to enable an agreement on the pipeline,” Fihla said in an interview. “We’re told that the agreement has been reached.”

Standard Bank can only decide whether to invest as much as $100 million after project developer TotalEnergies, China’s CNOOC, Uganda and Tanzania have to agree on the financing structure, Fihla said.

The bank is also awaiting completion of an environmental and social impact assessment study, Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala said last week.

“The data-gathering process and response is close to finality,” Fihla said. “If we’re comfortable with that, we’ll say yes, but if we’re uncomfortable with that, we’ll either require further studies or we’ll say no.”

Heavy criticism

The 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) pipeline should start transporting oil in 2025 and ferry 246,000 barrels daily at peak, according to a project website. TotalEnergies has a 62% stake in the planned conduit that once complete will be the world’s longest heated pipeline.

State-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp. and Uganda National Oil Co. each have a 15% interest, while the rest is owned by CNOOC. The project will be funded on a 40:60 equity-debt ratio, according to UNOC.

The bank has come under heavy criticism by environmental groups citing potential damage to the habitats of endangered wildlife species and displacement of at least 118,000 people. As many as 260 civil society organizations have asked lenders, including Standard Bank, not to participate.

The economic impact of the project on Uganda’s economy is, however, not in doubt, according to Fihla.

“This project and the development will go ahead with or without the participation of Standard Bank,” he said. “It is not dependent on Standard Bank’s funding at all. We will fund it – if we ultimately decide to – because it’s the right thing to do for the economy of Uganda and Tanzania, and because we think all the issues have been adequately dealt with and addressed.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts