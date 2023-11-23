Shell to face Ogale, Bille spill claims in High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Shell to face Ogale, Bille spill claims in High Court

For Shell or its local Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) to be held liable, “the court must be satisfied that there were no other significant causes which contributed to the claimants’ alleged losses such as spills by other operators or pollution as a result of illegal refining or sabotage”, the spokesperson said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/11/2023, 12:46 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Bloombergshell ccs

Shell will face claims for environmental damage in Nigeria, following a High Court ruling.

A statement from Leigh Day, representing the Bille and Ogale communities, said Shell had offered “no remedy or compensation and left the communities chronically polluted”.

Leigh Day said the case would now move to trial in London. The High Court will hold a hearing on December 12 and 13 to determine how the trial plays out.

The case refers to pollution in these two areas in the Niger Delta. The claimants allege Shell failed to prevent or clean up contamination. As such, they are asking for compensation.

The case raised new points from the Nigerian constitution. The trial will test these.

Specific causes

Shell, meanwhile, claims oil theft and illegal refining have driven leaks.

The major claimed the case as a win. It said Justice May found the Ogale and Bille claims had failed to identify specific spills.

For Shell or its local Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC) to be held liable, “the court must be satisfied that there were no other significant causes which contributed to the claimants’ alleged losses such as spills by other operators or pollution as a result of illegal refining or sabotage”, the spokesperson said.

“We strongly believe in the merits of our case. Oil is being stolen on an industrial scale in the Niger Delta. This criminality is a major source of pollution and is the cause of the majority of spills in the Bille and Ogale claims,” said a Shell representative.

Leigh Day’s Matthew Renshaw described the ruling as a “significant moment” in the eight-year process. He accused Shell of using technicalities to obstruct progress.

“Under Nigerian constitutional law, Shell would no longer be able to argue it has no responsibility for the pollution because it took place more than five years ago,” Renshaw said. “We now hope to move without further delay towards a trial where our clients’ claims for a full clean-up and compensation for the destruction of their way of life can be fully heard.”

Real problems

SPDC has said it cleans up and remediates areas harmed by spills “irrespective of cause”.

“We believe litigation does little to address the real problem in the Niger Delta: oil spills due to theft, illegal refining and sabotage, with which SPDC is constantly faced and which cause the most environmental damage.”

The judge’s ruling highlighted a need to bring in more expertise around Nigerian law. In one instance, she noted that lawyers for the two sides had drawn opposite conclusions from the same point.

The judge noted that Shell’s objections around pinpointing oil spills were serious. She said it was “apparent that as regards the vast majority of claimants the essential element of causation is at best sketchy and at worst missing altogether”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts