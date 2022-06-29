Ghana protests prices, while government scrambles on refinery, pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Ghana protests prices, while government scrambles on refinery, pipeline

Ghana’s government is taking steps to tackle the fuel crisis, but protests are on the rise at the high price of living.
By Ed Reed
29/06/2022, 1:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Ghana's Ministry ofMan in grey suit talks
Ghana is working on means to shore up fuel supplies domestically. Picture shows; Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh . Ghana. Supplied by Ghana's Ministry of Energy Date; 28/06/2022

Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh met the Tanker Owners’ Union this week. The managing director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) was also present.

Prempeh and the officials talked about the proposed construction of a petroleum products pipeline. This would run from Accra to Kumasi, around 200 km northwest of the Ghanaian capital.

The energy minister described the pipeline plan as “all important”. He asked them to work with BOST on design plans for the project. The pipeline is aligned with the aim of transporting fuel in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

The minister went on to say they aimed for the pipeline to grow and advance Ghana’s downstream sector.

TOR talks

In the nearer term, new talks have taken place on Tema Oil Refinery’s (TOR) future. A statement from the refinery on June 23 said the government had approved a plan to lease the plant to privately owned Decimal Capital.

Such a plan would “boost the local supply of refined oil products and help stabilise the Ghana cedi”, it said. A lease agreement should be concluded by late July.

Kenya’s Decimal Capital would provide funding for a first phase, bringing the crude distillation unit (CDU) back online. It would reach 45,000 barrels per day of processing within a few months, TOR said.

The refinery could provide around one third of Ghana’s diesel needs, and all of its aviation kerosene and fuel oil demand.

Decimal Capital has not yet responded to a request for comment on the proposal.

Local thinktank, the Institute for Energy Security (IES), called on Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene at TOR to save the plant. The facility has debts of more than 400 million cedi ($50mn) and “sits idle, rusting away”.

A statement in mid June from IES described Prempeh as “clueless”. The minister has ignored the possibility of reviving TOR and focused instead on the construction of another refinery, it said.

IES said local fuel prices had quadrupled in the last six years.

Price protests

The government is under mounting pressure to tackle inflation on its citizens. The Arise Ghana movement has launched a two-day protest, on June 28 and 29.

Garda, the security company, reported the protests had intended to end at the presidential palace, Jubilee House. The authorities asked the protest to shift to Independence Square instead, citing terrorism and safety concerns. Garda also warned of the potential for “heavy-handed tactics” from the police.

The Ghana police stated its officers had used tear gas and water cannons. Police said they had taken action in order to ensure the protest complied with the approved route.

Reports on social media showed clashes and the use of tear gas. Police have reported 29 arrests today and threatened to purse the leaders of Arise Ghana.

Opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) appeared to give some support to the protests.

Tags

