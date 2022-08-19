Equatorial Guinea signs up foreign support for refinery construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Equatorial Guinea signs up foreign support for refinery construction

Two Chinese companies have signed a framework agreement to build a modular refinery in Equatorial Guinea.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/08/2022, 10:28 am
© Supplied by PDGEPeople in suits stand in a line
Two Chinese companies have signed a framework agreement to build a modular refinery in Equatorial Guinea. Picture shows; China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and CIRDL signed the deal with Gepetrol on August 16. Malabo. Supplied by PDGE Date; 16/08/2022

Two Chinese companies have signed a framework agreement to build a modular refinery in Equatorial Guinea.

China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and CIRDL signed the deal with Gepetrol on August 16, in Malabo. The refinery will have 20,000 barrels per day of production.

Geptrol director Antonio Oburu Ondo signed the agreement in a ceremony overseen by Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Equatorial Guinea will provide 44% of the financing, while the Chinese companies will provide 56%.

Nguema Obiang Mangue has said that other proposed refinery projects would have required Equatorial Guinea to cover all the costs. Bringing CRCC into the project reduces the up front cost.

Man in mask signs document on table © Supplied by PDGE
Picture shows; Geptrol director Antonio Oburu Ondo . Malabo. Supplied by PDGE Date; 16/08/2022

A statement on the deal from the ruling PDGE party said the vice president was a backer of the scheme, which is a first for the country. The project will generate employment and boost the national economy, the statement said.

The vice president said the companies signing the deal should work to commission the refinery as quickly as possible.

The PDGE statement said the refinery would be a “win-win” for the Chinese and Equatorial Guinea. Previous comments on the refinery plan have put the cost at around $450 million.

The refinery will produce asphalt, plastics and other petroleum derivatives.

