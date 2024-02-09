Exxon Mobil to exit Equatorial Guinea after nearly three decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa

Exxon Mobil to exit Equatorial Guinea after nearly three decades

By Bloomberg
09/02/2024, 7:45 am
© Supplied by Luba FreeportThe Zafiro Producer before heading off for decommissioning, signposting Exxon's withdrawal from Equatorial Guinea
The Zafiro Producer .

Exxon Mobil plans to leave Equatorial Guinea within months, marking an end to almost three decades of oil drilling that transformed the small West African nation into an OPEC member.

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) will transfer investments in the country to the government during the second quarter, the company said in an email. “Our focus now is on a safe handover of operations and caring for all impacted by this change.”

Equatorial Guinea became one of the world’s hottest oil provinces around the turn of the century after discoveries by Mobil Corp. dating to the mid-1990s began to yield significant volumes of crude. Production boomed after Exxon’s takeover of Mobil in 1999 but over the years the coastal nation’s output has plunged more than 80% as gushers dried up and foreign investment waned.

The decision to leave is “consistent with ExxonMobil’s long-term strategy,” the company said. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has reduced capital spending around the world to focus on the fastest-growing, lowest-cost opportunities in places like Guyana and the US Permian Basin.

When oil companies think about how to allocate capital, they look across operations at the risks on the ground including regulatory regimes and political stability, said Ken Medlock, director of Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies at the Baker Institute in Houston.

“If those risks mount, companies could pack up and leave if they have other opportunities with a better risk-reward profile,” Medlock said.

Equatorial Guinea’s oil boom enriched the ruling elite, including President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who seized power in 1979, established political ties with the US and gave the country one of the highest rates of gross domestic product per capita in Africa. Yet after decades of oil production, it has some of the continent’s worst social indicators and a poor human rights record.

Exxon’s key asset is the Zafiro field, which produced more than 1 billion barrels over more than 20 years. In 2022, Exxon announced plans to retire the field’s platform after it was shut down due to a safety incident.

Before the shutdown, Exxon was pumping about 45,000 barrels a day from the field, a fraction of the 3.8 million barrels a day it produces globally.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts