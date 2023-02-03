Daewoo signs off on Kaduna plant repairs with NNPC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Daewoo signs off on Kaduna plant repairs with NNPC

The aim is to achieve 60% utilisation by the fourth quarter of 2024. KRPC has 110,000 barrels per day of capacity.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/02/2023, 7:54 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nigerian President MMan in white unveils plaque in the sunshine
Picture shows; President Buhari visits Kaduna State in January 2022. Kaduna State, Nigeria . Supplied by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Date; 22/01/2022

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has signed a contract to carry out repairs at Nigeria’s Kaduna Refining & Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC), the parent company of KRPC, said Daewoo would carry out “quick fix repairs” on the facility. The contract is worth $740.7 million.

Daewoo is expected to carry out the work over 21 months, in three work packages.

NNPC head Mele Kyari said the contract was a “milestone in the history of KRPC”. The last turn around maintenance (TAM) on the plan took place 15 years ago, Kyari continued.

The aim is to achieve 60% utilisation by the fourth quarter of 2024. KRPC has 110,000 barrels per day of capacity.

The Nigerian and South Korean companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the plan in October 2022.

Plans are under way for reconstruction at a number of Nigeria’s poorly functioning refineries.

NNPC awarded Daewoo a quick-fix contract on the Warri Refinery in June 2022. The project should run for 15 months, giving a completion date of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tecnimont won a $1.5 billion contract in 2021 for work at the Port Harcourt Refinery Co. (PHRC).

Downstream executive vice president of NNPC, Adeyemi Adetunji, said restoring refineries would “guarantee energy security for the country, and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products in view of near total dependence on the supply of imported petroleum products and the impact the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is having on global supply”.

A fuel crisis has gripped Nigeria that has seen prices move higher and higher. Importing fuel has proved to be a heavy burden for NNPC, limiting the amount of oil revenues it can pay back to the state.

