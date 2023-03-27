Honeywell signs on to FEED at Libya refinery plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Honeywell signs on to FEED at Libya refinery plan

The first phase will consist of front-end engineering and design (FEED) works. The second phase, on construction and commissioning, will be agreed at a later stage, Zallaf said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/03/2023, 7:33 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ZallafTwo men shake hands in front of flags
Zallaf Oil and Gas has signed a deal on the construction of a new refinery with Honeywell UOP. Picture shows; Zallaf and Honeywell UOP . Libya. Supplied by Zallaf Date; 26/03/2023

Zallaf Oil and Gas has signed a deal on the construction of a new refinery with Honeywell UOP.

Honeywell will carry out initial engineering works on the refining units and provide technical licences, Zallaf said in a statement on March 26.

Honeywell president and CEO for the region Muhammad Al-Muheisen signed the agreement.

The first phase will consist of front-end engineering and design (FEED) works. The second phase, on construction and commissioning, will be agreed at a later stage, Zallaf said.

The plan is in line with the National Oil Corp.’s (NOC) new vision, the Libyan company continued. It comes in light of commitments made by NOC “to expedite the establishment of the South Refinery and assist in the development of the south region”.

Libya’s government approved the Fezzan refinery plan in October 2021. Zallaf has made moves to diversify the economy and invest more in Libya’s south, announcing plans to relocate its headquarters to Sabha in August 2022.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Halliburton is in talks to sign a new upstream contract in Libya.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts