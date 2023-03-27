‘Alarm bells are ringing’: Wind industry growth drops to lowest in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

‘Alarm bells are ringing’: Wind industry growth drops to lowest in three years

By Bloomberg
27/03/2023, 7:55 am
© Shutterstock / Teun van den Driewind

Wind power industry growth dropped to the lowest in three years in 2022, hit by rising costs and shifting government policies.

That’s according to the latest analysis from clean energy researchers at BloombergNEF. While global governments are relying on a rapid scale-up of the wind industry to hit climate goals, shrinking profit margins and soaring costs have cooled development.

“Alarm bells should be ringing,” said Cristian Dinca, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “Governments around the world are increasing their ambition on decarbonization and, at the same time, new additions are slowing on the ground.”

By far the biggest market last year was China, which accounted for more than half of all global wind farms built in 2022 even after government subsidies expired at the end the previous year. China’s boom helped Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. edge out Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S to become the world’s biggest turbine developer, according to BNEF.

China has the world’s most fragmented wind market, with more than a dozen turbine makers in fierce competition driving down turbine prices. Goldwind is expected to see profit decline for 2022 due to the pressure on margins when it posts earnings next week, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

China added 37.6 gigawatts of new wind capacity to the grid last year, according to the National Energy Administration, a decline from the previous two years when developers rushed to meet subsidy deadlines. The country is expected to install 61 gigawatts of wind capacity this year, including about 10 gigawatts offshore, according to BloombergNEF.

In the US, the declining value of production tax credits for wind projects sandbagged the industry. Onshore wind growth was the weakest in four years, dropping 37% compared with 2021, according to industry group American Clean Power. Meanwhile, the nascent US offshore industry has seen projects delayed and marked down due to inflationary pressures and supply chain struggles.

In Europe, wind power additions rose to a record level, but there’s trouble ahead as major projects struggle to make investment decisions as their costs rise. In the UK, Europe’s biggest market for offshore wind, developers say £20 billion ($25 billion) of projects may not go ahead without further help from the government.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts