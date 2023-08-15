Nigeria faces strike amid fuel prices, inflation woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Nigeria faces strike amid fuel prices, inflation woes

However, last week IMF mission chief Ari Aisen said there was a need for "macroeconomic tightening of monetary and fiscal policies".
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2023, 10:25 am
© Supplied by APC
President Bola Tinubu. Supplied by APC

A major Nigerian union has threatened to launch a natonwide strike should fuel prices rise further.

Fuel importers have warned that should foreign exchange rates weaken, prices would have to rise. NNPC Retail has attempted to tamp down concerns, saying it did not intend to increase petrol prices, despite speculation.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warned on August 14 that members would go on strike without formal notice, if the government allowed prices to rise. NLC President Joe Ajaero, speaking to local newspapers, said “bad economic policies” were making “workers’ wages next to nothing”.

The government will likely seek an injunction against a strike, Ajaero said. “They have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the price of petroleum products.”

However, Nigerian workers would not give notice of a strike if “we wake up from asleep to hear that they have tampered with the fuel pump price again”.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, PMS prices are 545.83 naira ($0.71) per litre. Actual prices are reported to be around 617 naira ($0.81). There have been warnings that prices could rise to 700 naira ($0.91).

Inflation

If the government reduced inflation, the union would be content, Ajaero said.

“But inflation is flying and by the admittance of the National Bureau of Statistics, we have over 133 million Nigerians that are multi-dimensionally poor. I think these are the issues government should address. If we go for wage increase tomorrow, the inflation that will follow suit will destroy it,” Ajaero was quoted as saying on Arise TV.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed the removal of fuel subsidies. However, last week mission chief Ari Aisen said there was a need for “macroeconomic tightening of monetary and fiscal policies”.

Aisen said, according to a report in BusinessDay, that debts are still too high. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has supported government spending. Failure to tackle this will pose further problems, he said, calling for short-term action, despite the impact it would have on Nigerians. The IMF expects inflation to increase.

President Bola Tinubu freed exchange rates and scrapped the fuel subsidy on his appointment.

In 2022, the official rate was 444.9 naira per US dollar. The CBN today puts this as 748.6 naira to the dollar. However, unofficially reports suggest the naira slid to 945 per dollar at the start of this week.

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria, reporting its results last week, said there had been “challenges” as a result of subsidy removal and the move to a unified foreign exchange market. Revenues in the second quarter were up 31%, it said, although profit was largely unchanged.

