Ecopetrol lines up deepwater well for fourth quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Ecopetrol lines up deepwater well for fourth quarter

The company has signed up the Noble Discoverer to carry out the work. The Noble-owned rig will come from Suriname, where it will be under contract with Petronas between August and November.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2023, 11:32 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NobleEcopetrol aims to drill the Orca Norte 1 well this year with the Noble Discoverer rig.
Ecopetrol intends to drill the Orca Norte 1 well in the fourth quarter of the year, in Colombia?s Caribbean deepwaters. Picture shows; Noble Discoverer. Unknown. Supplied by Noble Date; Unknown

Ecopetrol intends to drill the Orca Norte 1 well in the fourth quarter of the year, in Colombia’s Caribbean deepwaters.

The company has signed up the Noble Discoverer to carry out the work. The Noble-owned rig will come from Suriname, where it will be under contract with Petronas between August and November. The Ecopetrol contract will run from November to February 2024.

Ecopetrol has said that, if the well is successful, it will install a pipeline to bring gas onshore in order to pursue its just energy transition plans. The pipeline will first go to the Chuchupa B platform

It will drill the Orca Norte 1 on the Tayrona block. The company said the drilling would be its first operated well in the deepwater. Petrobras drilled the original Orca 1 discovery well in December 2014.

Ecopetrol said that construction of infrastructure to bring gas onshore would take time and that, as a result, it had already begun talks with local communities.

The company is also working on an onshore base, to provide support vessels and drilling services for operations.

Ecopetrol president Ricardo Roa said the company was “interested in developing reserves to accelerate the energy transition in the country”.

Around 22% of Ecopetrol’s production is gas. The company aims to reach 30% by 2030.

Shell is also working on a drilling campaign in the country, following up its Gorgon discovery from 2022 with the Glaucus 1. The Noble Voyager is under contract to the company until September, after which the rig will move to Mauritania for the Panna Cotta well in the last quarter.

Petrobras had success last year with its Uchuva 1 well, also in Colombia’s Caribbean. The plan is to drill another three wells in 2024, Petrobras executives told Reuters earlier this year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts