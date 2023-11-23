Nigeria threatens to revoke marginal fields, new round approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Nigeria threatens to revoke marginal fields, new round approved

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/11/2023, 8:15 am
Photo of Ed Reed
The Waltersmith modular refinery will start up in October, with work on a second 25,000 bpd phase to launch shortly after.
Waltersmith wins

Nigeria’s oil minister has warned the marginal licence round awards may be revoked, if operators fail to make progress in developing these assets.

Minister of State for Oil Heineken Lokpobiri said performance of the assets had been underwhelming. He was talking during a visit to Waltersmith Petroman’s modular refinery in Imo State.

“What I am seeing is that out of the numerous marginal fields that were allocated, only Waltersmith and a few of them have been successfully driven,” Lokpobiri said.

He reiterated an earlier warning that those marginal fields where investment was not being made faced revocation.

“It is important that we make this point so that we can retrieve some of those fields to the basket.”

Waltersmith won the Ibigwe marginal field in the first round of awards, in 2004. It started producing in 2008 via an early production system.

The minister’s words were reported in a statement from the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The agency acquired a 30% stake in the Waltersmith refinery in 2018.

Lokpobiri went on to say President Bola Tinubu had approved plans for a new licence round.

“Marginal fields would [henceforth] be prioritised in terms of their location to those who have modular refineries, so that they will be able to produce,” he said.

The minister described modular refineries as the “quickest way to fix our energy challenge”, while waiting for work to conclude on revitalising Nigeria’s large refineries.

Waltersmith has capacity of 5,000 barrels per day. It started up in 2020.

“People who have similar licences for modular refineries should take a cue from Waltersmith,” Lokpobiri said. “Other people who have marginal fields should also take a cue from Waltersmith.”

Expansion plans

Waltersmith CEO Abdulrasaq Isa said there were plans to expand the modular refinery’s capacity to 10,000 bpd, and then to 40,000 bpd.

Nigeria carried out a second round of marginal field licences in 2021. It made just under 60 awards but progress has been slow.

Interest in the round was high but the process was criticised. The financial capacity of those taking part was in some cases unclear. Furthermore, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) used a system that teamed companies up with others, with little regard for creating these new alliances.

