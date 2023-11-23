Why carbon capture is Big Oil’s solution for climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video

Why carbon capture is Big Oil’s solution for climate change

By Bloomberg
23/11/2023, 9:14 am
© BloombergThe CO2 injection drill and well center at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) and carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility, operated by Chevron Corp., on Barrow Island, Australia, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Chevron received approval to develop the site into a major liquefied natural gas export facility on the basis they could capture and store 80% of the CO2 mixed in with the fuel, instead of releasing it.
The CO2 injection drill and well center at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) and carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility, operated by Chevron Corp., on Barrow Island, Australia, on Monday, July 24, 2023. Chevron received approval to develop the site into a major liquefied natural gas export facility on the basis they could capture and store 80% of the CO2 mixed in with the fuel, instead of releasing it.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber is the President-Designate of the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Dubai, or COP28. He’s also head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Recently he said “we have to change course to address climate change,” a familiar mantra for a fossil fuel industry that’s expressed solidarity with net-zero goals.

Carbon capture technology has long been the industry’s favoured solution. But Big Oil’s investment in it has been slow and largely aimed at helping produce more fossil fuels.

In the mini-documentary Carbon Capture’s Reality Check, Bloomberg Originals explores the technology’s potential, its shortcomings and why fossil fuel giants have championed it.

According to the International Energy Agency, if the world is to achieve net zero by 2050, 30 times more point-source carbon capture—where CO2 is removed at its source—will be necessary by the end of this decade. Meanwhile, in 2022, the technology captured just 0.1% of global emissions.

Disappointing deployment of carbon capture has been global. Large and expensive projects from Australia to North America have failed to meet expectations. A Bloomberg Green investigation revealed that the Century, a point-source carbon capture plant in Texas built by Occidental Petroleum Corp., never operated at more than a third of its capacity. Technology wasn’t the issue, but rather economics. Its operation was tied to natural gas prices: when commodity prices cratered, Occidental sold it off.

In Carbon Capture’s Reality Check, we show why the way in which CO2 is captured is paramount to the controversy. If carbon capture facilities are only built so fossil fuel companies can use it as a lubricant to revive aging wells, it will run counter to the renewable energy transition.

