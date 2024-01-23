UAE company signs up for Uganda’s refinery, as minister slates EACOP foes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

UAE company signs up for Uganda’s refinery, as minister slates EACOP foes

“The critiques are continuing so we don’t move,” Nankabirwa said. “I’m not worried, I am just annoyed”, the minister said in reference to criticism from environmental NGOs. “Uganda is a sovereign state, you cannot dictate to us. I pray I don’t come across such people.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/01/2024, 3:25 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by UNOCUganda's energy industry drilling site
Picture shows; Museveni attends the launch of work at the Kingfisher field. Uganda. Supplied by UNOC Date; 24/01/2023

Uganda has chosen United Arab Emirates-based Alpha MBM Investments to own a 60% stake in its planned refinery.

The previous consortium ran out of time, losing its licence for the Hoima refinery in June 2023. Uganda Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa, speaking today at a press conference, announced the choise of the Emirati company.

“I’m happy to report that negotiations commenced on January 16. I expect these will conclude within three months,” Nankabirwa said. The minister said a draft oil supply agreement was waiting for final comments.

Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) would hold the remaining 40% in the $4 billion plant. Previously, the country has talked about building the 60,000 barrel per day facility in two phases.

Alpha MBM is led by a Dubai royal, Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the refinery on December 22, 2023.

Nankabirwa said the previous group had held the licence for four years and nine months, covering a number of extensions. She praised the speed at which Alpha MBM was willing to participate.

International support

There had been a problem securing funds for the project, she said. “Banks have started coming in again, they had pulled out of financing such projects. Countries like Uganda have spoken and indicated their seriousness in continuing to develop fossil fuels. We pray the new partner will be able to fast track the development of this new facility.”

A ministry official said Alpha MBM had the required financial capability and progress would be swift. “At the time of signature [on the refinery agreement]” the company will take the final investment decision (FID). “Immediately we sign the agreements we shall see some works commence.”

Minister Nankabirwa says EACOP is back on track thanks to Chinese support © Supplied by Ugandan energy minis
Picture shows; Minister Ruth Nankabirwa. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Ugandan energy ministry Date; 03/10/2023

In the meantime, Nankabirwa highlighted the importance of energy security for the Ugandan government. The Lake Albert development is due to reach first oil in 2025, she noted, “but I’m concerned about today, about security of supply and affordability”.

UNOC has applied to the Kenyan authorities for the right to act as an importer of petroleum products. Legal complaints have bogged the company’s efforts down. The minister said the next hearing had been pushed back from this week to February.

“We don’t know what went wrong,” Nankabirwa said. The Kenyan government has expressed support for UNOC’s bid, she continued.

EACOP

The minister has previously explained that China’s Sinosure has come in to support the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Speaking at the press conference, Nankabirwa said the Chinese agency was to fill a “gap” of $1.2 billion. “By June, I’m sure we will have got the $1.2bn we expected.”

The price of the pipeline has increased, with officials noting the impact of inflation and supply constraints. Project backers had estimated EACOP would cost $4bn, but the ministry today has guided to $5bn.

“The critiques are continuing so we don’t move,” Nankabirwa said. “I’m not worried, I am just annoyed”, the minister said in reference to criticism from environmental NGOs. “Uganda is a sovereign state, you cannot dictate to us. I pray I don’t come across such people.” Those that criticise Uganda’s plans for hydrocarbon development are “shameless … sycophants”.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts