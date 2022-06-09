TotalEnergies signs up Tungsten Explorer for West Africa work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

TotalEnergies signs up Tungsten Explorer for West Africa work

Vantage Drilling International has struck a deal to provide its Tungsten Explorer to TotalEnergies for at least 225 days.
By Ed Reed
09/06/2022, 9:07 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Vantage DrillingBlue hulled boat in a sunny day
Picture shows; The Tungsten Explorer. Unknown. Supplied by Vantage Drilling Date; Unknown

The firm part of the contract is worth around $79 million, Vantage said. There are also the possibility of three extensions.

The Tungsten Explorer is currently at work in the Mediterranean, where it will drill up to two more wells.

Following this, it will mobilise to West Africa. The driller said this would come in the third quarter of 2022 at the earliest.

“We are delighted that the Tungsten Explorer will go back to work for TotalEnergies,” said Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage.

“This award reflects the confidence our esteemed client has in Vantage’s operational team and Vantage’s track record of delivering safe and reliable operations in West Africa. We look forward to performing up to their expectations, delivering a Perfect Day, Every Day.”

The Tungsten Explorer is currently drilling the Cronos-1 well, offshore Cyprus for Eni and Total. It had previously been working offshore Egypt.

Vantage has been slimming down its fleet in recent times. In May, it completed the sale of the Emerald Driller, the Sapphire Driller and the Aquamarine Driller to ADES Arabia. The Saudi Arabia-owned company paid $170mn in cash for the three jackups.

Toma, at the time, said the deal strengthened Vantage’s balance sheet and provided “important financial flexibility”.

Vantage now has two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jackups.

