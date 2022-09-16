Zafiro halts production as water enters FPU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Zafiro halts production as water enters FPU

Zafiro has halted production after water entered the floating production unit (FPU), with the operator evacuating non-essential workers.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/09/2022, 5:21 pm Updated: 16/09/2022, 8:24 pm
© Supplied by Office of InformatioVessel flares gas offshore
Zafiro has halted production after water entered the floating production unit (FPU), with the operator evacuating non-essential workers.

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons passed on the notice from Mobil Equatorial Guinea Inc. (MEGI), which noted the entry of water into the Zafiro Producer vessel.

The ministry said the ship and the associated Jade platform had halted production. The ship is stable, the ministry said. There has been no loss of life and no environmental damage.

MEGI and the ministry have said their top concern is keeping those onboard safe.

An Exxon representative confirmed there had been “a limited water ingress on the Zafiro Producer vessel”. The vessel is safe, the official confirmed, but production is currently stopped.

“We are working diligently to safely resolve the situation and resume full production.”

The Zafiro field is in Block B, west of Bioko Island. The FPU was originally an FPSO, before the operator converted it into an FPU in 2000. The Serpentina FPSO now stores production.

ExxonMobil reported net production of 19,000 barrels per day from Equatorial Guinea in 2021, down from 31,000 bpd in 2020. The company is considering its options on withdrawing from the country.

Exxon has a 71% stake in Zafiro. Talk in the market has named potential bidders as Trident Energy, Savannah Energy and Vaalco Energy. The US supermajor relinquished acreage in Equatorial Guinea in 2021.

Zafiro began producing in 1996, with output peaking at 280,000 bpd in 2004. However, it declined to around 90,000 bpd in early 2020. It is now reported to be below 30,000 bpd. Exxon’s licence expires in 2025.

Updated at 8:24 pm with Exxon quote. 

