OML 130 drilling faces legal battle, threat to seize Noble rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

OML 130 drilling faces legal battle, threat to seize Noble rig

“Our rig is still available,” a Palmeron official said. “We believe the contract should be ours. If we do it, we would be the first local contractor in Africa to do drilling. We want the IOCs and the world to encourage us,” he continued.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/02/2023, 3:57 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Total's FPSO for the Egina field off the Nigerian coast. PIC: Total
Total's FPSO for the Egina field off the Nigerian coast. PIC: Total

The High Court in Lagos has thrown TotalEnergies’ drilling plans at OML 130 into question amid a dispute over contracts – and threats of impounding a Noble Corp. drilling rig.

Total operates the block, which holds the Akpo and Egina fields. The company intends to carry out infill drilling on Egina this year, possibly starting in the second or third quarter.

© Supplied by Noble
Picture shows; Noble’s Gerry de Souza drilling rig. Unknown. Supplied by Noble Date; 16/09/2021

It has contracted a rig from Noble Corp, rumoured to be the Gerry de Souza. This rig has been working for Total in Suriname over 2022.

However, a legal challenge has arisen to its plans. A local Nigerian company, Palmeron, has complained that it offered a rig – the Deep Value Driller – at a lower price.

A ruling from Justice Rasul Oriyomi Olukolu on January 19 found in favour of Palmeron.

Total had hoped to take the matter to arbitration, according to Palmeron. An interim injunction means the company must wait for a court hearing on March 1.

Total has not responded to a request for comment.

Tangled tendering

Palmeron claims Total published the first tender in 2018-19, with the Nigerian company expressing interest in the work. The French company then re-launched the tender in June 2021.

Palmeron appeared to make progress. However, in September 2022 the “tender process was called off without giving any reasons”, the legal ruling reported. The ruling noted that the contract was awarded to a consortium of Tirex Petroleum, Pidwal and Noble.

The Nigerian service company raised concerns about the way in which Total awarded the work. In particular, it has questioned the role of NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIS).

“Our rig is still available,” a Palmeron official said. “We believe the contract should be ours. If we do it, we would be the first local contractor in Africa to do drilling. We want the IOCs and the world to encourage us,” he continued.

Palmeron claims to have been able to carry out drilling at a cost of $322,000 per day, while reporting that the winning bid was $430,000 per day.

The Nigerian company sent letters to Noble Corp. asking them to withdraw. The letter noted the Noble rig was due to enter Nigerian waters on January 28.

“We wish to inform you that if you dare deploy your drilling rig to OML 130 during the pendency of this matter in Court, we shall move the Court to order that the drilling rig be impounded,” the letter said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts