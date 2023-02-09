Shelf extends jack-up contract in Egypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Shelf extends jack-up contract in Egypt

Shelf won more work in Egypt for its Trident 16 jack-up in January. Petrobel signed a one-year contract extension for the rig, with an option for another year.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/02/2023, 3:06 pm
Shelf Drilling has extended a contract for Rig 141 in Egypt for another year, with Gemsa Petroleum.

Shelf said Gempetco would continue its contract with the rig for work in the offshore Gulf of Suez. The work will mean Rig 141 now becomes available in February 2024.

According to a Shelf fleet report from last year, the 250 foot jack-up rig was under contract to PetroGulf. The contract was due to end in December 2022 and was expected to then go out of service.

Gempetco is part of Cheiron Petroleum. The company has been working on the Geisum field for some time and reports last year suggested it was aiming to start up an early production system.

This rig has been in Egypt with Petrobel since 2015. It is due to come available at the same time as Rig 141, in February next year.

