Shelf extends jack-up contract in Egypt

Shelf Drilling has extended a contract for Rig 141 in Egypt for another year, with Gemsa Petroleum.

Shelf said Gempetco would continue its contract with the rig for work in the offshore Gulf of Suez. The work will mean Rig 141 now becomes available in February 2024.

According to a Shelf fleet report from last year, the 250 foot jack-up rig was under contract to PetroGulf. The contract was due to end in December 2022 and was expected to then go out of service.

Gempetco is part of Cheiron Petroleum. The company has been working on the Geisum field for some time and reports last year suggested it was aiming to start up an early production system.

Shelf won more work in Egypt for its Trident 16 jack-up in January. Petrobel signed a one-year contract extension for the rig, with an option for another year.

This rig has been in Egypt with Petrobel since 2015. It is due to come available at the same time as Rig 141, in February next year.