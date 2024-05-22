Equinor exercises eight well drilling option with Deepsea Aberdeen rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor exercises eight well drilling option with Deepsea Aberdeen rig

By Mathew Perry
22/05/2024, 10:03 am Updated: 22/05/2024, 10:11 am
© Supplied by EquinorThe Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible drilling rig operated by Odfjell Drilling.
The Deepsea Aberdeen semi-submersible drilling rig operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Norwegian operator Equinor has exercised an option to drill a further eight wells in the North Sea with the Deepsea Aberdeen rig.

Deepsea Aberdeen operator Odfjell Drilling said it expects the exercised well options, covering the Norwegian continental shelf, to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The contract extension will see the harsh environment semi-submersible rig continue in its current campaign with Equinor, which began in 2022.

Odfjell Drilling said the options are worth approximately $121 million (£95m) and will extend the Deepsea Aberdeen’s backlog to Q3 2026.

Equinor could still exercise further optional periods in the contract, which Odfjell said could keep the rig contracted to 2029.

The Deepsea Aberdeen drilling rig in Lerwick Harbour.
Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Aberdeen rig in Lerwick Harbour.

The remaining options consist of three periods of eight wells each, or approximately three periods of a year each, Odfjell said, with the rates mutually agreed prior to exercising.

Odfjell Drilling chief executive officer Kjetil Gjersdal said: “We are pleased to see the exercise of further options for the use of the Deepsea Aberdeen, which has been on a continuous contract with Equinor since 2022.

“With this additional backlog now agreed we have further significant, predictable and increasing revenue generation ahead of us and all of our owned fleet now has secured firm backlog until at least mid-2026.”

Equinor drilling campaigns

The Deepsea Aberdeen contract extension follows a strategic pact agreed between Equinor and Odfjell Drilling in July last year.

Another Odfjell Drilling rig, the Deepsea Atlantic, is under contract with Equinor until at least 2026 in a deal worth around $290 million.

Equinor has also extended several other drilling contracts in recent months, including recent deals with three rig operators worth a combined NOK 18.4 billion (£1.34bn).

The Norwegian state-owned firm said the three deals, involving Odfjell Operations, Archer, and Aberdeen’s KCA Deutag, will maintain around 2,000 jobs.

 

Recommended for you

Tags