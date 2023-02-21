Shell extends Valaris rig for bargain price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Shell extends Valaris rig for bargain price

Shell’s deepwater unit is using the rig for infill drilling around its Bonga FPSO.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/02/2023, 7:04 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ValarisThe Valaris DS-8
The Valaris DS-8

Shell has booked a Valaris rig for an additional 12 months in Nigeria, agreeing to pay a $231,000 per day.

Valaris announced the update today in its latest fleet status report. Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Co. (Snepco) has extended the contract for the DS-10 drillship, the rig provider said.

Snepco had held the rig under a contract running from April 2022 to April 2023. The new contract will extend the duration until March 2024.

Shell’s deepwater unit is using the rig for infill drilling around its Bonga FPSO.

Valaris has reported the average dayrate for its fleet in 2023 to be $251,000. This rises to $316,000 per day for 2024.

The drilling company reported its fourth quarter results on February 20. President and CEO Anton Dibowitz said the company had laid foundations in 2022 for “continued success during the unfolding industry upcycle”.

Valaris reactivated four floaters, all of which are in work, while a fifth floater, the DS-17, is undergoing reactivation. The company expects the DS-17 to be in work later this year, for Equinor in Brazil.

“We are in advanced discussions for a multi-year opportunity for one of our stacked drillships that is expected to deliver meaningful returns. We remain intent on executing our strategy of being focused, value driven and responsible in our decision making and we believe that our strategy will drive increased earnings and significant free cash flow over time,” Dibowitz said.

Net income fell to $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $78mn in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was down to $54mn, from $76mn.

Revenues also fell, owing to lower use and lower dayrates in the harsh environment jack-up fleet. However, increased use of Valaris floaters helped offset these declines.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts