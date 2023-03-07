Eni lines up Raia drilling this year with rig contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Eni lines up Raia drilling this year with rig contract

Eni had hoped to drill off Mozambique in 2020 but COVID-19 interrupted plans, Esgian analyst Matthew Donovan said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/03/2023, 3:09 pm
The Capella drillship

Eni has chartered the Capella drillship to drill a well offshore Mozambique, from Aquadrill.

The drilling company announced the deal today, although it did not name Eni. Eni will drill the Raia-1 well in the A5-A licence, in the under-explored Angoche Basin.

Work is expected to begin in mid-April 2023, Aquadrill said, and will run until the end of May. The one-well contract is worth $37 million, it said.

Aquadrill owns the Capella, a sixth generation drillship, while Vantage Drilling manages it. The rig is currently in Indonesia.

The Capella was under contract to Premier Oil and Repsol in Indonesia during 2022 rolling off in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In November, Aquadrill said it had agreed to the rig returning to work in the country for a four-well contract, with options for more. It reported the firm contract was worth $138mn. It was due to begin in May this year, running until mid-April 2024.

Eni had hoped to drill off Mozambique in 2020 but COVID-19 interrupted plans, Esgian analyst Matthew Donovan said.

Eni has a 34% stake in the A5-A licence, while Sasol Petroleum Mozambique has 25.5%, QatarEnergy (QE) 25.5% and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) 15%.

QE bought into the asset in 2019, buying its stake from Eni. Sasol sold down some of its stake recently, booking a $14.6 million profit.

Water depths in the block run from 300 to 1,800 metres.

Mozambique awarded the licence in October 2018, under its fifth bid round. The initial award required the operator to drill three exploration wells in the first four-year period.

Mozambique has become a world-class gas province but Eni is believed to be targeting oil. Trove 1st Subsurface, in a Youtube video last month, said it would be “an exciting well, opening up a new margin offshore Mozambique”.

