Woodside to apply lessons from Sangomar to Scarborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Woodside to apply lessons from Sangomar to Scarborough

Travel restrictions have eased, she said, and the company sees a need for quality control work. “We do understand the reasons for the remedial work – and we’re taking actions for Scarborough.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/08/2023, 12:55 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyWoodside has taken lessons from quality control challenges at its Sangomar FPSO, built in China.
Supplied by Woodside Energy Date; Unknown

Woodside Energy has shed light on what has gone wrong at its Sangomar project, offshore Senegal, with problems emerging during FPSO construction.

CEO Meg O’Neill, commenting on today’s quarterly earnings report, noted that construction of the vessel had taken place in China when there were travel restrictions in place.

“The issue that we found when the vessel arrived in Singapore was around material quality not meeting our expectations”, she said. As a result, there was a need for “remedial work” on piping and valves, she said.

“The individual scope was reasonably small, but there was a number of them. That remedial work slowed down progress in Singapore,” O’Neill confirmed.

Topside integration and pre-commissioning work has made progress in the first half of 2023 at the Keppel Shipyard.

Woodside has ordered a floating production unit (FPU) from China for its Scarborough project. The company CEO affirmed that Woodside had taken lessons from the Sangomar FPSO construction process.

Travel restrictions have eased, she said, and the company sees a need for quality control work. “We do understand the reasons for the remedial work – and we’re taking actions for Scarborough.”

Sangomar is now 88% complete, Woodside said. It expects production to start in mid-2024. The company warned of the delays earlier this year, it had previously hoped to begin producing this year.

Woodside said that during the second half of the year it aimed to complete remedial work on the FPSO and carry out pre-commissioning before sailaway.

The FPSO is a converted VLCC. Work on the project was carried out at the COSCO shipyard in Dalian.

McDermott won work on the Scarborough FPU. It will carry out the work at its Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan yard.

Woodside has drilled 12 of the 23 wells required for Sangomar, O’Neill said, and the subsea work is 95% complete. Rigid flowlines, running for 101 km, have been installed and tested.

In May, partners on Sangomar agreed to drill another well in order to optimise field recovery, the company said. The Ocean BlackRhino will carry out the work as part of its ongoing programme on the field.

Woodside is the operator of Sangomar with an 82% stake.

The company hopes to reach first LNG from Scarborough in 2026. Earlier this month, Woodside struck a deal to sell a 10% stake in the project to LNG Japan for $500 million.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts