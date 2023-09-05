Eni gears up for Cinnamon spud off Morocco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Eni gears up for Cinnamon spud off Morocco

A number of companies have come to explore Morocco’s offshore, drawn in by attractive tax rates and geological models, but have been largely disappointed.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 2:04 pm
The Topaz Driller

The Topaz Driller arrived in Morocco last week in preparation to drill Eni’s Cinnamon-1 well.

The Topaz Driller had been working for Petrobel in Egypt.

Welligence Energy Analytics reported the jack-up is on location with drilling imminent. The Italian company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Eni contracted the jack-up earlier this year to work on the Tarfaya Offshore Shallow area. Vantage has reported the day rate at $125,000. The contract will run into late November, before the rig moves on to Cote d’Ivoire for work with Foxtrot.

S&P Global Commodity Insights’ analysts Erik Meyer and Maria Lupachik published a note on Eni’s plans this week.

Eni plans to drill in water depth of around 100 metres, to the northeast of the Cap Juby field. The company has not publicised its objectives, S&P said. Previous drilling in the area has focused on the Lower Jurassic play.

Should Cinnamon be successful, Meyer and Lupachik wrote, it would “become a play opener in the frontier basin with a large resource potential”.

Eni won the block in 2018 and farmed out a 30% stake to QatarEnergy (QE) in 2019. Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines has the remaining 25%.

Moroccan appeal

Based on a Brent oil price of $77 per barrel, Eni would need to find 50 million barrels to break even. A discovery of 300mn barrels, the analysts said, would have a net present value of more than $4 billion, with a breakeven price of $30 per barrel.

Welligence went on to report Cinnamon would be the 16th well drilled on the block and the first since 2014. The consultancy noted the attraction of Morocco’s fiscal regime, with 10 years of zero corporate income tax from first production and reduced royalties on first oil and gas, depending on water depth.

